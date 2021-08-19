NICKELSVILLE — The numbers have steadily increased over the past four seasons for Twin Springs and coach Keith Warner.
With the growth in numbers has come the growth in experience.
“They’ve bought in on the little things,” Warner said. “Football is becoming simple for them. In the beginning, we were teaching basics and I was trying to teach fundamentals. Now, we can broaden it a little bit. We can get more in-depth in terms of football, football knowledge and plays.”
The Titans could have a different look on offense. Warner said he expects to open up the game a little bit more than usual in order to help spread the ball around a little more.
“We’ve probably got the most athletes we’ve had in a long time,” Warner noted.
The Titans can put the ball in the air.
Abel Dingus, 6-foot-1, 160-pound sophomore, can target receivers like Eli McCoy, a 5-10, 145-pound senior, and Mason Elliott, a 6-2, 175-pound senior who moved from quarterback to multipurpose back last season.
Other backs expected to contribute are junior Ryan Horne (5-10, 205), sophomore Colton Kilgore (6-0, 160) and senior Kyler Ford (5-10, 185).
On the offensive line, 6-2, 230-pound senior Kye Hale is the anchor for the unit, Warner said.
The other offensive linemen are coming from a host of other players, the coach said.
The Titans lost their two leaders on defense last year with the graduation of Connor Gilmer and Noah Dorton.
Senior Carter Sloan (5-10, 210) and junior James Craig (5-10, 175) stepped into the inside linebacker positions, along with senior James Brummitte (6-1, 190), sophomore Jimmy Pascual (5-7, 205) and sophomore Brodie White (5-10, 155).
Horne and Ford are back at their starting outside linebacker positions, and Hale is back at a defensive end.
Senior Levi Quillen (5-11, 260), Brummitte, Craig, Grayson Carico and Thomas Calhoun are among those who could play along the defensive line.
The secondary is stout with McCoy and Kilgore at the cornerback positions and Elliott at safety.
Twin Springs is scheduled to play in a five-team jamboree on Friday at J.I. Burton in Norton before opening up the regular season on Aug. 27 at Northwood.