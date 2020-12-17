Update:
A Washington County murder suspect — who ultimately committed suicide — tried to get an acquaintance in Kingsport to buy him supplies for a getaway, but the suspect’s debit card was declined, according to new information released on Thursday afternoon.
Ralph Eugene Davenport, 480 Ford Creek Road, Apt. 8, Gray, was suspected of killing Leslie Dawn Belt, 43, on Tuesday afternoon. He left that scene in a white work-type van, which has since been located in Kingsport.
Washington County Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said her department received information around 8 a.m. on Thursday from Kingsport police about an acquaintance of Davenport’s reporting their encounter.
“We sent two investigators to interview the individual ... he stated that Davenport showed up at his house (but) he was not driving the white van,” she said.
Instead, Davenport was driving a Ford Escape.
“We believe he ended up at a hotel and we believe he stole the car there," Laitinen said. "He wanted the acquaintance to go to the store and buy food, a burner phone and phone cards.”
The unnamed witness attempted to do that, but “the card Davenport gave him was declined. There was a Kingsport police officer in the store and the friend got spooked and left.”
While the Washington County investigators were interviewing the witness, they put out a BOLO — be on the lookout — for the vehicle Davenport had been driving. It was soon located by KPD and officers attempted a traffic stop, but Davenport would not pull over.
“He actually put his head out the window and shot himself in the head,” Laitinen said. The vehicle then ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Davenport went on the run on Tuesday after shooting his on-again, off-again girlfriend three times during an argument outside his apartment. There were eyewitnesses to the shooting, Laitinen said.
“The only thing we know is it was a domestic,” Laitinen said. “They had been dating on and off again. She was standing by her car, he came out and witnesses said they appeared to be arguing and he shot her three times.”
Davenport had been on federal supervised release after a drug conviction in federal court, and he had a previous conviction of voluntary manslaughter in Washington County. In that case, Davenport was convicted of shooting and killing a man in Johnson City in 1993 and received a five-year prison sentence.
