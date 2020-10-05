ELIZABETHTON — Down two sets and on the brink of elimination, the Unicoi County volleyball team looked to its big hitter to step up and take over.
Junior outside hitter Shelby Miller did that plus some.
The Lady Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling District 1-AA quarterfinal match on Monday inside Treadway Gymnasium, beating Elizabethton 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 16-14.
Miller completely took over late in the third set, finishing with an eye-popping 32 kills.
It wasn’t easy either. She battled a migraine for most of the day.
“I’ve been throwing up since like 11 a.m.,” Miller said. “I’m really proud of our team and how far we’ve come this season to get to this point. Where we started in the beginning of the season to where we are now is an amazing improvement.”
The fifth-seeded Lady Blue Devils were even down 14-12 in the fifth set before reeling off the match’s final four points to eliminate Elizabethton.
“The fight of this team is amazing,” Unicoi County coach Shelley Swinehart said. “Kudos to Elizabethton because they battled and it could have gone either way. They just wanted it and who was willing to step up and do something that they hadn’t all season.”
The turning point came in the third set as Unicoi jumped out to a 14-9 lead, but Elizabethton climbed back in it and cut the advantage to 18-16. Unicoi was able to hold on and win the set.
Other leaders for Unicoi included Savannah Sparks with 13 kills and Bayleigh Hyder recording five kills.
“Everything that we worked on all season long came together here tonight,” Swinehart said. “And that’s what you want to be doing in the conference tournament.
“The third game was big for us and I think that’s when Shelby turned her game on.”
For Elizabethton (13-17), Mattie Davis had a big game with 21 kills, seven digs and four blocks while Kallista DePrimo tallied 10 kills and 12 digs.
Senior Brittany Kitchens was solid in most facets, finishing with nine kills and 15 digs.
Jayci Bowers finished with 19 assists and 15 digs while Grace Martin spearheaded the defense with 29 digs.
The serving game hurt Elizabethton late, especially the serve receive.
“We’d love to have those to redo because we certainly want to play those points cleaner,” Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley said. “In the fourth set, serve and serve receive both hurt us. We couldn’t put a clean ball up and make them play it.
“(Miller) is a phenomenal talent and I don’t have any height this year. So on some of those hits she had, she just put it over top of our block and we can’t do anything about that.”
The Lady Cyclones do lose seniors DePrimo and Kitchens, but there is a lot of promise coming for Bradley’s youthful squad.
“We grew all season long,” Bradley said. “We’ve built a foundation for next year. What we’re able to accomplish next year is going to be in part of what we built this year.”
Unicoi County will advance to take on top-seeded Sullivan Central on Tuesday at the Dickie Warren Dome. The Lady Cougars have only lost one conference match all season, which was at Sullivan South early in the season.
The match begins at 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan East 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
BLUFF CITY — The third-seeded Lady Patriots made easy work of Chuckey-Doak, winning 25-12, 25-8, 25-8.
The offense was evenly distributed as Riley Nelson tallied five kills to lead the way while Hannah Hodge had four kills and six aces.
Cayden Bawgus pitched in four kills along with seven assists and six digs.
Mia Hoback threw in eight assists while Haley Grubb finished with 10 digs.
Sullivan East will move on to play Sullivan South at Sherry Hooks Gymnasium in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels advance due to Johnson County’s withdrawal from the tournament.
The match begins at 6:30 p.m.