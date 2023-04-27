HILTONS, Va. — When it comes to a show at the Carter Fold, the band Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenany aims to do more than just perform. They intend to support an upbeat, good time worthy of the term “hootenany.”

Uncle Shuffelo and His Saint Hollow Hootenanny playing at Carter Fold 2

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a returning group at the Carter Family Fold.

“We usually just try to put on a high-energy show, especially for the dancing,” said Austin Derryberry, the band’s fiddle player. “We position our sets more towards dancing. The first time we played there, Rita (Forrester) told us it’s always nice for everyone to sit down and do a gospel number. So we try to put at least one or two gospel numbers in there too. We definitely tweak it for the fold. But it’s still the full hootenany.”

Uncle Shuffelo

Keith Williams, also known as Uncle Shuffelo, leads the band with his shuffling banjo style.
Uncle Shuffelo and His Saint Hollow Hootenanny

Uncle Shuffelo and His Saint Hollow Hootenanny is made up of members of the Williams and Derryberry families.

