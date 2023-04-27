HILTONS, Va. — When it comes to a show at the Carter Fold, the band Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenany aims to do more than just perform. They intend to support an upbeat, good time worthy of the term “hootenany.”
“We usually just try to put on a high-energy show, especially for the dancing,” said Austin Derryberry, the band’s fiddle player. “We position our sets more towards dancing. The first time we played there, Rita (Forrester) told us it’s always nice for everyone to sit down and do a gospel number. So we try to put at least one or two gospel numbers in there too. We definitely tweak it for the fold. But it’s still the full hootenany.”
The returning band will take to the Carter Family Fold stage on Saturday, April 29, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band is based out of Bedford County, Tennessee, near Nashville. The group started in 2012 after deciding to form a band following a get-together at Vacation Bible School. Then came a name like none other.
“We kind of always made fun of his banjo style,” Derryberry said, referring to lead vocalist and banjo player Keith Williams, who is also known as Uncle Shuffelo. “It wasn’t really clawhammer or scrub style. So we just gave it the name shuffelo style. From there we got Uncle Shuffelo. And the Haint Hollow part comes from a little community pretty close to where we live. Haint Hollow Road goes right by our farm. We put both of them together, and the name stuck.”
The band comes with more than just a colorful name.
The group is a combination of the Derryberry and Williams families. Austin’s wife, Courtney, plays guitar, while his father, Brian, plays bass. Austin’s brother, Conner, plays the banjo. There’s also Megan Gilliam on the washboard, Jean Williams on the autoharp and Keith Williams, who offers vocals and plays the banjo.
The family band aspect first embodied by the legendary Carter Family, Austin Derryberry said, is far from lost on the group.
“We have always looked up to the Carter Family music from the get-go,” he said. “The Carter Family had a big influence on us with the harmonies and the whole family dynamic they had. We always really enjoy coming to the Fold.”
To fully immerse themselves in the Carter Family history, Austin Derryberry said the band members usually take time to attend the Carter Family’s home church, Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Hiltons, where A.P. and Sara Carter are buried.
“We always try to go out to Mt. Vernon Church that following Sunday and go where they went, see A.P. Carter’s grave and get the full experience,” Austin Derryberry said. “We’ve made friends out there, and we always enjoy seeing their faces.”
The band’s love for history doesn’t stop there.
Old-time music is a genre steeped in history and tradition — two factors that keep Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenany keeping the music heritage alive.
“Playing the same kind of music at the same places your grandparents played and hanging around some of the places they did puts everything into perspective and close to home,” Austin Derryberry said. “It’s nice to still be able to play this kind of stuff. It’s not behind glass. People can still enjoy it.”
The band plans to continue sharing its love for old-time music through a new album set to be recorded this May through Spring Fed Records out of Middle Tennessee State University. Soon, Austin and Courtney Derryberry also aim to share their love for the genre on an tour through Ireland, southern France and the Netherlands.
“Seeing the community over there is really interesting,” Austin Derryberry said. “They’re singing about Nashville and Johnson City over in the south of France and Ireland.”
Sharing the old-time music gospel in other countries, Austin Derryberry said, also puts into perspective what places like the Carter Family Fold offer folks in Tennessee and what the region offers to visitors.
“You kind of take it for granted when you grow up here, how far people come to see it.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults (online, $10 at door), $3 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.