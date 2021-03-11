Two of the better small-school baseball programs in the area have traditionally battled at the top of the Watauga Valley Conference standings, and 2021 is expected to be no different.
University High and North Greene should be the lead dogs in the championship hunt.
Hampton and Sullivan North have their sights set on challenging those frontrunners while Unaka could also be in the mix. Cloudland did not field a team this year.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
It starts on the mound, where the Buccaneers should have a decided advantage every time Kaleb Meredith takes the ball.
The senior left-hander is a Division I prospect who has committed to the University of Tennessee. Meredith is a key reason for high hopes once again for the Bucs.
“Our expectation is to compete for a district and regional title with the goal to reach the state tournament for the third straight year,” UH coach Josh Petty said.
Also expected to provide key innings will be junior right-hander Jacob Pealer.
At the plate, Petty said he expects big things from Cade Pollock (Jr., c, ss), Pealer (2b) and Meredith (cf, 1b).
SULLIVAN NORTH
Baseball, in some respects, is a very simple game. Do the little things right, and it’s much easier to get wins.
“If we throw strikes and catch fly balls, we have a chance to be pretty good,” North coach Steve Dixon said.
Taking care of the bulk of the mound innings will be five right-handers: Jonah Leslie, Brayden Ketron, Tyler DePriest, Chandler Raleigh and Seth Davis.
At the plate, Dixon said he will be counting on DePriest, Raleigh and Ketron to help North put runs on the scoreboard.
HAMPTON
Coach Nick Perkins said he didn’t want to start 2021 without acknowledging last year’s team.
“We were off to a great start with three starters still in basketball,” Perkins said. “We feel we would have gone on to have a great season. I do not want COVID to cause last year's ball club to be forgotten.”
Looking forward, Perkins said he believes this year’s team will be more athletic and physical.
“Junior McKinley Kuhn's ability to handle the ball at first base is huge for our infield,” Perkins said. “Depending on our defensive lineup, we have the potential to be very athletic up the middle. We have some questions to be answered and lack depth right now, but we like our team.”
Leading the way on the mound is senior right-hander Josh Owens.
When the Bulldogs dig into the batter’s box, five solid sticks give them a chance to produce runs: Owens (Sr., 3b, 2b), Morgan Lyons (Jr., c, u), Caleb Royston (Jr., u), Collin Morgan (Jr., of, 1b) and Parker Henry (Sr., of).
UNAKA
New coach Zach Naylor said he wants to find a connection to the rich tradition for the Rangers.
“I expect Unaka baseball to return to a place where we are competing for district tournaments every year,” Naylor said. “Unaka baseball has historically been a very good program that at one point was a state tournament team seven times from 2003-2011. This program has a rich history that we hope to live up to. This year we hope to compete for the district, and we will have a goal to improve each day.”
When Naylor hands the ball to a starting pitcher, sophomore righty Landon Ramsey will be first in line. Luke Carr, a left-handed senior, will also get his chances.
Ramsey (2b) and Carr (1b) will also be the Rangers’ top two hitting threats. Naylor said Gavin Siegfried (Jr., 3b, ss) and Mark Nealon (Sr., 3b, 1b) will be capable of big days at the dish.
NORTH GREENE
Head coach Jason Lowe said he believes this could be a good year for the Huskies.
“We have high expectations,” Lowe said. “We will start eight seniors. These kids have played a lot of baseball over the years, and we hope to lean on that experience to have a very good season.”
Top pitchers for the Huskies will be seniors Cayden Foulks and Carson Whaley.
At the plate, Lowe said he expects standout performances from Carter Morelock (Sr., of, p), Jonah Palmer (Sr., c), Tucker Owen (Sr., 3b), Micah Jones (Sr., of) and senior shortstop Chance Campbell.