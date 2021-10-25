NASHVILLE — Teachers from Hawkins County's Mount Carmel Elementary School and Sullivan County's Emmett Elementary School are serving on the a 21-member early literacy advisory council for Tennessee.
Molly Jones, a kindergarten teacher at Emmett near Bluff City, and Alexandra Whited, a third grade teacher at Mount Carmel, have been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) Educator Advisory Council.
The two will serve on the inaugural council, which will serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee.
The primary responsibility of the group is to select the books that students and teachers from across the state will be mailed through GELF’s grades K-3 book delivery program in the summer of 2022.
Educators were selected from 115 applicants to serve on the council, representing 20 school districts in all three regions of the state.
JONES
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to engage students in the love of learning. I am honored to be selected to help our state develop our students’ reading ability,” Jones said in a Sullivan County Schools news release.
Jones grew up in Sullivan County schools. She attended East Tennessee State University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She has also attended graduate school at Union College where she has a master’s degree and is working on her Ed.S. or education specialist degree.
Jones is in her fourth year of teaching at Emmett, where she serves on multiple committees throughout the school. She is also the junior varsity cheerleading coach at Sullivan East High School.
WHITED
Whited said the council will meet virtually for most of its work but is scheduled to meet in person to do the final book selections in February.
"I am excited to be serving on the Governor's Early Literacy Educator Advisory Council, because I have seen firsthand the impact books can have on a child's life," Whited said. "I look forward to helping provide books and resources not only to the families and students in my community but communities across Tennessee."
Whited is in her first year teaching at Mount Carmel but is a product of the Hawkins County Schools who got her elementary education at Mount Carmel.
"I graduated from Volunteer High School in Hawkins County and completed my teaching degree at Milligan College," Whited said.
"This is my sixth-year teaching. I started my teaching career in Knox County at Gibbs Elementary where I taught for three years. I returned to Hawkins County and taught at Surgoinsville Elementary for two years before transferring to Mount Carmel Elementary this school year."
NEED FOR READING IMPROVEMENT
With less than one third of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF aims to utilize the council’s combined 290 years of experience to meet students and families where they are with the tools they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss.
“Educators play the biggest part of our future generation’s story,” James Pond, president of GELF, said in a news release.
“Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to recognize their role, learn from their experience and hear from their perspective to gain a better understanding of what our students need to become successful readers and future leaders. Together, we will work together to combat learning loss and strengthen early literacy.”
Through its K-3 Book Delivery program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support learning in the home.
In the summer of 2021, GELF mailed books to 90,000 students and teachers across Tennessee, at no cost to families or school districts.
Less than one-third of Tennessee third graders read proficiently. Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer,
Also, Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) 2021 scores show that disruptions to education during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a five-percentage point decline in third grade reading proficiency.
Research shows that placing books and resources directly into the homes of families helps combat learning loss.
The 2021-2022 Educator Advisory Council represents 15 K-3 teachers, one library media specialist and five school district leaders. A full list of the selected 2021-2022 GELF Educator Advisory Council members is available online at governorsfoundation.org.
For more information on GELF and the Educator Advisory Council, visit governorsfoundation.org.
