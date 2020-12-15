With just over two weeks still to go, 2020 is already the wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee Valley, according to a recent report from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The record marked the third year in a row of above-average rainfall. As of Monday, TVA officials recorded 68.27 inches on average across the valley, beating the old record of 67.01 set in 2018.
The third-wettest year? That was 2019, with 66.47 inches of rainfall.
James Everett, senior manager of the TVA’s River Forecast Center, said between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, the region recorded 75.74 inches of rainfall. He said that marked the “wettest fiscal year total ever in the 131-year period of record.”
“The last three years have been a remarkable stretch of above-average rainfall,” he said in a Tuesday news release. “Before 2018, the previous record had stood for 45 years. Since 2018, we’ve either set a record or come close to it every year.”
Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Johnson City has experienced rainfall well over the average of 41 inches in recent years.
With more rain in the forecast, he said he expects 2020 to be within the top three years, passing 2019 as the third wettest year at 55.97 inches.
“As far as our record, the wettest year on record was 2003, with 65.64 inches," he said. “Right now, with 2020, we’ve recorded 55.7 inches, and that puts us at the fourth-wettest."
Moulton said it’s “hard to say what’s causing” abnormal rainfall in recent years, but there could be multiple factors at play, including the number of hurricanes over the past few years and whether there’s an early start to the wet season.
“Right now, everything seems to be lining up to bring a whole bunch of rain,” he said. “I think part of the reason is we’ve had a lot of hurricanes.”
Moulton said the last two Februaries have recorded record rainfall, giving annual rainfall figures an early boost.
While too much rain can cause flooding, Moulton said droughts like the one in 2007 can be much more dangerous and contribute to wildfires.
“Mother Nature just has these ebbs and flows and cycles,” he said.