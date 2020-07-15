The Tennessee Valley Authority has prepared its electrical grid for high summer temperatures as the valley continues to be gripped by a heat wave.
National Weather Service forecasters expect daily highs of at least 90 degrees over the next seven days in Johnson City. Combined with high humidity, residents may be looking to turn their thermostats down.
The TVA says summer energy use is usually highest between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., during the warmest part of the day and when people arrive home from work.
To keep energy costs in line, the TVA recently released tips to help “beat the heat.”
• Keep things clean when the sun goes down. Refrain from running your dishwasher, clothes washer or dryer during the heat of the day.
• Make sure your air conditioner filter is clean. A dirty filter means the air won’t get as cool and the unit will use more power.
• Shut your doors. Keep the cool air in by minimizing the amount of times you open and shut your main outside doors.
• Use ceiling and floor fans to keep air moving in your home, but only when you’re in the room. They use a lot less power than setting your air conditioner lower.
• Unplug to power down. Unplug any unused or unnecessary electronic devices. Even when they’re turned off, they still use energy if plugged in.
• Send your old appliances packing. Have an old, inefficient fridge or appliance you’re still using? Consider getting rid of it.
• Switch to more energy-efficient light bulbs. They use 75 percent less energy, and they put off less heat.
• Set your thermostat between 75-78 degrees during the day or even higher if no one is home for a few days. This can make a significant difference in your power bill.
• Create your own shade by keeping curtains closed during the day on the south, west, and east sides of the house to block out sunlight. Shade trees planted on the south or southwest side of your home will also keep it cooler.
• Plan menus ahead of time for meals that require less range or oven heat. Consider using the microwave instead when you can since it cooks faster and doesn’t create as much heat as stovetop cooking.
• Consider using your grill outside for cooking rather than indoor kitchen appliances.