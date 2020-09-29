The Tennessee Valley Authority expects 2020 could be one of its rainiest years on record.
"We've been keeping rainfall data for 131 years, and if we continue at our current trajectory, we will outpace the 2018 record of 67 inches," said James Everett, the senior manager of the river forecast center, during a media briefing on Tuesday.
Seeing bouts of record-breaking rainfall in 2018 and 2019, Everett said officials have been busy in the river forecast center managing the impacts of precipitation.
"Despite there being a pandemic and COVID, we have dedicated teams that work around the clock, that keep an eye on rainfall and runoff conditions, that come up with operating plans and strategies for our 49 reservoirs, as well as work with the folks onsite at the dams to come up with generating schedules and ... to open and close spillway gates," he said.
To date, the TVA's coverage area has seen just short of 58 inches of rainfall in 2020. In a normal year, Everett said the system would see a total of about 51 inches.
The TVA uses tributaries and reservoirs to store large volumes of water during periods of heavy rainfall.
In a normal year, Everett said, the agency averts roughly $300 million in flood damages, but in 2020 it has prevented close to a billion dollars in potential damage.
Everett said the system is now in the middle of its fall drawdown period and will be releasing water from reservoirs like Cherokee, Douglas and Norris to get them ready for heavier precipitation and runoff.
"We typically try to hold those lakes down through the winter months to provide flood storage capacity, and then in the spring of 2021 we'll begin to fill lakes back up," he said.
Everett said the system typically sees 60% of its annual runoff from January through April.
"So we need to start now to release water from some of these reservoirs to build that flood storage capacity so it's ready by the time we get to the January through April timeframe," he said.
The TVA has also prepared a video explaining how it manages water levels on an annual basis. That can be viewed at www.tva.com/environment/lake-levels/how-tva-manages-water-levels.