Washington County will begin rounding its property tax bills up or down to the nearest dollar.
The decision was made last week when the Washington County Commission agreed to suspend its rules and add the rounding resolution to its August meeting agenda. Commissioners voted 12-1-1 to approve the measure.
Commissioner Robbie Tester voted “no” on the resolution, and Commissioner Kent Harris was absent for the vote.
Washington County Trustee Rick Storey said he brought the resolution to commissioners after learning of a 1994 state law that allowed counties to round tax statements to the closest dollar.
He said that law was amended 14 years ago to allow counties to do the same for delinquent interest and penalties.
“We’ve had numerous people ask why we don’t do like the city of Johnson City and round to the nearest dollar,” he told commissioners. “If it is 49 cents or less we round down. If it is 50 cents or more, it goes up to the next dollar.”
Storey said he “surveyed” nine counties in the region that have been rounding for several years. He also looked at what rounding bills would mean had the county done so for the 64,000 parcels from which it collected $73 million in taxes in 2019.
The trustee said the county would have collected an additional $132 in tax revenues.
“That’s the difference,” Storey said.
Under the current system, he said his office has to “justify” to auditors any adjustments it makes to bills if taxpayers take it upon themselves to round their payments to the nearest dollar.
“If they round up and send us an extra 20 cents, someone has to manually go into the system to take it out, and then put it back in,” Storey said.
He said with the commission’s affirmative vote on the rounding resolution, his office will be able to make the change before new property tax notices are issued. The trustee sends out property tax statements in October, and collects those bills until the payment deadline in February.
By state law, the trustee acts as the general banker for the county. The office is responsible for collecting taxes, disbursing county funds and managing the county’s cash flow.