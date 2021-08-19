BRISTOL, Va. — With only a half-dozen seniors, youth is served with the 2021 edition of the John Battle football team.
The Trojans have three returning starters on offense and four on defense from a team that finished 2-3 in the short spring season. Overall, they have just six seniors, creating a challenging situation for coach Bradley Ricker and staff.
Still, Ricker sees some positives every day on the practice field.
“We’re going to be a young team. These kids are learning how we want the program and what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “Each day, I’m seeing progress. We’re still trying to figure out personnel and see what we have.”
It starts at the quarterback position where sophomore Braxton Emerson takes over after the graduation of Jack Thurston. Emerson has an ability to scramble and throw the ball on the run.
“He’s a very agile quarterback,” Ricker said. “He can do it in the pocket, out of the pocket and has a good arm. He is smart and is picking up on things very quickly.”
Another sophomore, Broadie Bailey, is Emerson’s main receiver as well as the backup quarterback.
Filling the void left by Shannon Wohlford at running back created a unique situation. Zack Moore is a returning starter and so is Miguel Blanco. However, Blanco started on the line last season instead of in the backfield.
While that should give the Trojans a 1-2 punch with different running styles, Battle hopes to achieve some balance and that’s where tight end Ethan Dillard figures into the plans.
Junior Benji Shaffer leads the offensive line from the center position. Senior guard Deven Musser is a real standout, and sophomores Jessee Owens and Gavin Chappell, described as really coming along, are the other guards. Braedyn Bailey and senior Anthony Currin are other tackles.
In a 4-2-5 defense, Braedyn Bailey and Currin are the defensive ends. Musser and Owens fill the gaps as defensive tackles, and Chris Faust and Blanco are a pair of solid linebackers.
The defensive backs include Braxton Emerson, Brayden Emerson, Moore, Bailey and Jonathan Sutherland.
Andrew Cochrane handles both the kicking and punting duties, while Moore heads the list of kick returners.
Despite the youth, Ricker sees a pair of qualities usually exhibited by veteran teams in building the program.
“I think their work ethic and togetherness are strong points,” Ricker said. “The seniors last year did a great job of showing a family atmosphere and these guys are carrying it on. It’s starting to trickle.”