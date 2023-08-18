BRISTOL, Tenn. — The story of country music started in Bristol. And this September, you can watch the tale of the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions, by way of “hillbilly” artists like Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family, unfold in the birthplace of country music.

Theatre Bristol will present “The Mockingbird Sings: A Play About The 1927 Bristol Sessions” Sept. 7 and 11. The show will bookend Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion set for Sept. 8-10.

Carter Family band photo ap, sara, maybell

The Carter Family is known for its revolutionary 1927 Bristol Sessions, recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole.


