Jimmie Rodgers is prominently featured in the State Street mural in Bristol. Rodgers is known as the "father of country music," helping bring fame to the 1927 Bristol Sessions and to Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music.
Jimmie Rodgers first recorded in Bristol, Tennessee. Produced by Ralph Peer for the Victor Talking Machine Co. on Aug. 4, 1927, Rodgers recorded ‘The Soldier’s Sweetheart’ and ‘Sleep, Baby, Sleep’ while accompanying himself on guitar as part of what became known as the Bristol Sessions.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The story of country music started in Bristol. And this September, you can watch the tale of the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions, by way of “hillbilly” artists like Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family, unfold in the birthplace of country music.
Theatre Bristol will present “The Mockingbird Sings: A Play About The 1927 Bristol Sessions” Sept. 7 and 11. The show will bookend Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion set for Sept. 8-10.
“The Mockingbird Sings” weaves a story of love and the history of country music leading up to the recordings and discoveries of what Victor Record Producer Ralph Peer called "hillbilly" artists. The legendary recording sessions in Bristol brought fame to Jimmie Rodgers, Pops Stoneman, The Carter Family and others.
Like the story of the 1927 famed Bristol Sessions, the show is uniquely Bristol, as is its cast.
In the show, musician Eddie Snow (played by Kendall Johnson) is at a crossroads, a press release from Theatre Bristol said. He is influenced by generations of music through his grandmother Eula Mae Broome, (played by Kim Lundin). The wishes of his mother, Lucy Snow, (played by Sarah Maxfield), work against the time he'd rather spend playing music with friends Royal Campbell, (played by Zaiah Gray), and Royal's friends (played by Reece Hilt and Lily James Wright), and Arlee McKerr (played by John Snyder).
Mary Martha, (played by King University student Mary Ellis Rice) tires of Ray English (played by David Maloney), and falls for "our Eddie," as narrator Martha Hawk calls him. With Mary Martha, Eddie finds his courage and ventures out to WOPI radio with announcer Troy (played by Steve Baskett) on to the Bristol recording sessions, and all the way to the Grand Ole Opry. Along the journey, Eddie gets schooled in the blues by the train porter, Toney, (played by Freddy Heath), and inspired by an Old Codger (played by Richard Albright).
Ralph Peer, (played by Dan Gray), and Monique Peer, (played by Baleigh McKeehan), travel to Bristol to record the music of Pops Stoneman (played by Mitch Wright) with Stoneman children Amalia Hubbard and Ella Harper, Jimmie Rodgers (played by Richard Albright), the Carter family with Mary Munsey as Maybelle, Martha Hawk as Sara, and Tony DeVault as A.P., and one Eddie Snow. The show even includes CanJoe*John, (whose actual name is John VanArsdall). The role is played by the local radio host himself.
The Mockingbird Sings band includes music director Mary Munsey on guitar and mandolin, Barbara Walton on upright bass, Gert King and Bill Dayton on clawhammer banjo, Chloe Campbell and Jim King on fiddle, Martha Hawk on autoharp, and John Snyder, Kendall Johnson, and Richard Albright on guitar. Steve Baskett directs. The show is also presented by Theatre Bristol executive director and producer Samantha Gray, and music director and musician Mary Munsey. “The Mockingbird Sings” was written by Nancy Hamblen Acuff, Terry Harkleroad and Sharon Cort.