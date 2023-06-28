ABINGDON, Va. — If you have a song to share, the Crooked Road is ready to hear it.
Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road will host a songwriting contest in honor of The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary, set for 2024.
Song submissions can celebrate The Crooked Road, but should honor Southwest Virginia’s heritage music traditions, a release from the organization said. That includes, but is not limited to, bluegrass, old time, stringband, mountain, gospel, blues, country and folk. Entries are now being accepted through Sept. 1.
The Crooked Road is a 330-mile driving trail through the mountains of Southwest Virginia that connects 10 major music venues and over 40 affiliated venues and festivals that visitors can enjoy every day of the year.
The panel of judges will include The Crooked Road’s 2022-2023 Artist-in-Residence, Johnny Williams; Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Winner and three-time SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Jeanette Williams; eight-time IBMA award winner, Becky Buller; WBCM Radio Director and IBMA Industry Involvement Award-winner, Kris Truelsen; and Woody Guthrie International Songwriting Industry Involvement Award-winner and Competition winner, Mary Munsey. A preliminary judging round will occur by all five judges. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 29.
The competition is open to all amateur and professional songwriters. Submission information, as well as guidelines, can be found at www.thecrookedroadsongwritingcontest.com. The entry fee is $20 and multiple entries are allowed.
A live-judging concert will be held for the top five finalists at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace on Thursday, Oct. 19, at The Crooked Road’s 3rd Thursday Cultural Series event, in Abingdon. Three judges will be on hand at the concert.
The first-place winner will receive $500 and the opportunity to record and video the song. The top four finalists will receive $100 each. The winner and finalists will be listed on The Crooked Road’s websites and social media platforms.
Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to support economic development in Southwest Virginia by promoting this region’s rich heritage of traditional music.
The Crooked Road office is located at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon. General information can be found at The Crooked Road website, www.thecrookedroadva.com, by email at info@thecrookedroad.org or by calling (276) 492-2400, ext. 2409.
