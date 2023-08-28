Steep Canyon Rangers.jpg

The Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Virginia.

GALAX, Va. — Bluegrass will take center stage with the Steep Canyon Rangers as the Blue Ridge Music Center rounds out its Roots of American Music summer concert series.

The Grammy-nominated band will perform in Galax at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 — a few days ahead of the release of its upcoming album, “Morning Shift,” set for Sept. 8.



