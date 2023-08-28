GALAX, Va. — Bluegrass will take center stage with the Steep Canyon Rangers as the Blue Ridge Music Center rounds out its Roots of American Music summer concert series.
The Grammy-nominated band will perform in Galax at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 — a few days ahead of the release of its upcoming album, “Morning Shift,” set for Sept. 8.
Throughout the North Carolina band’s career, the three-time Grammy nominees have released 13 studio albums, including three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Steve Martin, a release from the Blue Ridge Music Center said. The group has also been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and appeared on some of music’s biggest stages. In 2013, “Nobody Knows You” won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, followed by 2012’s “Rare Bird” and 2020’s “North Carolina Songbook” earning nominations in the same category.
Hailing from the mountains and Piedmont regions of North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers have long held traditional bluegrass at the forefront. With the last few albums, the band has gained recognition from beyond the world of bluegrass, the release said, earning a reputation as one of the most influential songwriting groups in Americana today.
Newcomer to the group Aaron Burdett brings a soul-stirring element to the Steep Canyon Rangers’ mastery of mountain music. He is an award-winning singer-songwriter and a student of folk tradition. According to the release, Burdett provides a fresh emotional context to the songbook, which “can reach out and touch your heart or slap you in the face,” to use the praise of drummer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Ashworth.
The group’s upcoming album, “Morning Shift,” was produced by the distinguished Darrell Scott and engineered by the legendary Dave Sinko, the release said. “Morning Shift” found the Rangers recording their 14th studio album in Bat Cave, North Carolina, at the Hickory Nut Gap Inn, a historical refuge settled near a long-forgotten crossroads of Southern Appalachia.
“It was like going to recording camp,” Scott in a press release. “We ate together, we stayed at the Inn together the whole time, and we recorded. Going about it that way made for a very organic record. We had a great engineer with Dave Sinko, who could in essence create a studio space in a rustic, historic home.”
The band’s members are Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Burdett on guitar and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Ashworth on drums and vocals and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar and vocals.
The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, North Carolina. The center celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains and is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina.