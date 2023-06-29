Harlan Howard

Harlan Howard had a real love for words, lyrics, titles and penning country songs throughout his lifetime.

 BMI/JIM MCGUIRE

Twenty-three years ago, on a crisp fall morning, I pulled alongside a gleaming Cadillac in a small parking lot near Nashville’s fabled Music Row.

Dog-eared notebook and cold Diet Pepsi in hand, I walked inside a nondescript building.

Harlan Howard

Harlan Howard had a real love for words, lyrics, titles and penning country songs throughout his lifetime.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you