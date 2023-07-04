Ray Price

Country singer Ray Price fronted the quintessential country band the Cherokee Cowboys between 1956 and 1966.

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin exhibited their considerable country stripes with 2013’s album, “Bakersfield.” The LP of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard songs dripped country with Gill’s high, lonesome voice and Franklin’s convention-cutting pedal steel guitar.

Ten years later, Gill and Franklin are at it again. On Aug. 4, they will release “Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys.” Fans may preorder the 11-song CD and signed copies of the vinyl LP now via www.vincegill.com.

