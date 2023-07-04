Vince Gill and Paul Franklin exhibited their considerable country stripes with 2013’s album, “Bakersfield.” The LP of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard songs dripped country with Gill’s high, lonesome voice and Franklin’s convention-cutting pedal steel guitar.
Ten years later, Gill and Franklin are at it again. On Aug. 4, they will release “Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys.” Fans may preorder the 11-song CD and signed copies of the vinyl LP now via www.vincegill.com.
But why Ray Price and his band, the Cherokee Cowboys?
That’s easy. For about a 10-year period between 1956 and 1966, Price fronted the quintessential country band, the Cherokee Cowboys. Comprised of the now-classic fiddle-and-steel co-leads, Price’s band featured an assemblage of the genre’s most accomplished musicians while backing perhaps country music’s most layered and vividly fine vocalist of them all in Price.
How’s that for starters?
Consider Price’s early days in Nashville. Upon befriending Hank Williams, the gold standard for country singers then as now, who just happened to lead the premiere country band of the early 1950s in The Drifting Cowboys, Price went on the road as Williams’ opening act. He had no band, so Williams’ Drifting Cowboys accompanied Price onstage and then on record.
In January 1952, Williams was booked to play a two-night stand at The Mosque in Richmond, Virginia. Price was to open those shows. Williams apparently hit the bottle too hard before night one and cut short his show. Price stepped in admirably.
In the next day’s newspaper, Richmond Times-Dispatch writer Edith Lindeman panned Williams and praised Price. It was the first major praise of Price’s career, at least in newspaper form. Price carried a copy of that notice for the next 50 years in his wallet.
Somewhere along the way, he lost it. Price mentioned that to me when we did an interview in the early 2000s. I wrote an article on Price for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the same paper in which he had been hailed 50 years earlier. He asked if I could find another copy for him, which I did and delivered to him at the famous Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia.
During our conversation that day, before which he beamed over the new copy of an old review from his earliest of days as a country singer, Price spoke of his and his band’s heyday.
Price said they were “the greatest band and sound that any country singer could have hoped to have.”
With Hank Williams’ blessing and encouragement, Price used Williams’ band on a slate of recordings during 1952. In the immediate aftermath of Williams’ death on Jan. 1, 1953, they turned up again on Price’s records made during the early days of 1953.
By 1956, Price’s sound molded into what’s now known as the Cherokee Cowboys sound. They made ample use of the twin fiddle-and-steel leads, walking bass lines and songs with general shades of heartaches amid a typically country shuffling 4/4 beat. Price’s baritone carried the mantle. Altogether, it’s been called the Ray Price beat, the Texas shuffle or simply the country shuffle.
In the decades that followed, that style provided the foundation for the music of Johnny Bush as well as Darrell McCall. It continues today in the form of Texas-based country singers Justin Trevino and Jake Hooker.
Not only that, the Ray Price country shuffle influenced the early days of what became known as California’s Bakersfield sound. Furthermore, and particularly with the near-parallel onset of the syrupy Nashville sound, Price and the Cherokee Cowboys provided the late 1950s and 1960s with a road map of the real thing — country music with a resounding capital “C.”
Records including 1956’s “Crazy Arms,” Bill Anderson’s “City Lights” in 1958 and Harlan Howard’s “Heartaches by the Numbers” in 1959 earned Price country music immortality. Not only were they humongous hits; they were songs that bricked the foundation of his career and provided hardcore country music with a post-Hank Williams approach that solidified what’s still branded as quintessential country music.
Tommy Jackson’s fiddle turns up on nearly all of Price’s records from 1956 onward into the 1960s. Jackson, who had played on such Hank Williams records as “Lovesick Blues” and “I Saw the Light,” played on Price’s records with such players as Jimmy Day on pedal steel.
At least on record, Price ditched the style during the late 1960s and ’70s. He dipped into the heavily orchestrated Nashville sound terrain for such records as 1970’s “For the Good Times.” However, Price returned to his Cherokee Cowboys days with 1980’s LP, “San Antonio Rose,” a duet album with Willie Nelson. He also retained the style onstage.
And so on that night at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, ready for his umpteenth show, Price exited his bus. He shook hands, thanked me again and expressed his wish that I enjoy the show. (There was no doubt about that.)
No introductions. His then-current incarnation of the Cherokee Cowboys in place, Price walked onstage. Immediately, the sold-out crowd stood in unison. Their standing ovation lasted longer than it takes to play Price’s “Crazy Arms” record. No kidding.
After an elongated battle with cancer, Ray Price died at the age of 87 in December 2013. His records remain widely available. Particularly captivating, Bear Family issued a massive 10-CD box set, “The Honky Tonk Years: 1950-1966,” in 1995.
As spellbinding as a lonesome night’s whippoorwill, Ray Price sang with unbridled heart and boundless soul.