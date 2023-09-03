HILTONS, Va. — Old-time mountain music will soon arrive back at the Carter Family Fold by way of the band Nobody’s Business.

The group will perform at the Carter Fold at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of the music venue’s regular season of concerts.



