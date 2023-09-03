HILTONS, Va. — Old-time mountain music will soon arrive back at the Carter Family Fold by way of the band Nobody’s Business.
The group will perform at the Carter Fold at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of the music venue’s regular season of concerts.
Nobody’s Business is an old-time band from the Grayson Highlands region of Southwest Virginia, where the state meets North Carolina and Tennessee.
“Steeped in the traditions of rural old-time mountain music that has been passed down through generations in this unique area of the Blue Ridge Mountains, they represent old-time music at its finest,” a press release from the Carter Fold said. “Nobody’s Business features a diverse and entertaining balance of hard-driving fiddle and banjo tunes, mountain ballads, old sacred songs and square dance music.”
The group has performed regionally, nationally and internationally, carrying the Appalachian music tradition throughout the mountains and beyond. The band typically includes Jackson Cunningham, Trevor McKenzie, Stu Geisbert, Hanna Traynham and Corbin Hayslett, with some variation.
Cunningham plays guitar and mandolin for Nobody’s Business and has been in many traditional bluegrass and old-time bands over the years, such as the Cabin Creek Boys, the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Whitetop Mountaineers, the South Carolina Broadcasters and the Dixie Bluegrass Boys.
McKenzie fiddles for the band and is a multi-instrumentalist, music historian, songwriter, author and archivist, having worked with the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State.
Geisbert plays bass for the band and is a mainstay in bluegrass. He has played with Benton Flippen and the Smokey Valley Boys; Roni, Patsy and Donna Stoneman; and Al Jones and Frank Necessary. He has also performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium and Bill Monroe Homeplace.
Traynham plays clawhammer banjo on a banjo her father made when she was a baby, in addition to providing backup guitar for the group. Her parents are bluegrass musicians who chose to raise their family in the Blue Ridge Mountains to be near the source of old-time music, the release said. Having lived in the Northwest for nearly eight years, she returned home to attend graduate school at ETSU.
Hayslett plays banjo for the band. Hayslett is an old-time singer and multi-instrumentalist. He is a Virginia native and was also chosen to record a song on the album “Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited,” which included Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart, Steep Canyon Rangers, Brad Paisley and more.The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry. Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.