HILTONS, Va. — The old-time bluegrass band Nobody’s Business will make mountain music everyone’s business when the group steps onstage at the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Carter Fold.
HILTONS, Va. — The old-time bluegrass band Nobody’s Business will make mountain music everyone’s business when the group steps onstage at the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Carter Fold.
Nobody’s Business is based in the Grayson Highlands region of Virginia and has performed many times at the Fold. The group was set to open the 2023 season at the Fold but will now perform its first Fold show of the season on Saturday.
The group has performed regionally, nationally and internationally, carrying the Appalachian music tradition throughout the mountains and beyond.
Jackson Cunningham plays guitar and mandolin for Nobody’s Business and has been in many traditional bluegrass and old-time bands over the years, such as the Cabin Creek Boys, the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Whitetop Mountaineers, the South Carolina Broadcasters and the Dixie Bluegrass Boys.
Trevor McKenzie fiddles for the band and is a multi-instrumentalist, music historian, songwriter, author and archivist, having worked with the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State.
Stu Geisbert plays bass for the band and is a mainstay in bluegrass. He has played with Benton Flippen and the Smokey Valley Boys; Roni, Patsy and Donna Stoneman; and Al Jones and Frank Necessary. He has also performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Ryman Auditorium and Bill Monroe Homeplace.
Corbin Hayslett plays banjo for the band. Hayslett is an old-time singer and multi-instrumentalist. He is a Virginia native and was also chosen to record a song on the album “Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited,” which included Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart, Steep Canyon Rangers, Brad Paisley and more.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.