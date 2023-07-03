Nobody's Business

Nobody’s Business returns to the Carter Fold this week. The band includes Corbin Hayslett on banjo, Trevor McKenzie on fiddle, Stu Geisbert on bass and Jackson Cunningham on guitar.

 Contributed

HILTONS, Va. — The old-time bluegrass band Nobody’s Business will make mountain music everyone’s business when the group steps onstage at the Carter Family Fold this weekend.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Carter Fold.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you