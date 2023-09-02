Jack King L.C. King closer

Jack King is the fourth-generation owner of his family’s business, L.C. King Manufacturing Co., in Bristol, Tennessee.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — No, Woodrow Wilson isn’t president anymore. The sinking of the Titanic happened more than just a year ago. And Model T Fords don't regularly speed down the streets in downtown Bristol.

Clearly, it’s not 1913. But step onto the second-floor sewing room of Bristol manufacturing mammoth L.C. King — alive and well with humming sewing machines and nimble fingers working over thick, working-man denim — and you might believe otherwise.

L.C. King building in Bristol

L.C. King is located at the corner of 7th and Shelby Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
L.C. King Wanda Hendrickson hands sewing USA tag

Wanda Hendrickson sews a USA flag tag in a garment at L.C. King Manufacturing.
L.C. King Roxanne Blaylock

Roxanne Blaylock marks the exact spots where the L.C. King buttons will go on a jacket specifically made for Henry Firearms. Blaylock has worked at the manufacturing company for 40 years.
L.C. King jackets

Coats and jackets have been a favorite from L.C. King for the last century.
Jack King at L.C. King with American flag vertical

Flags can be found in each garment made at L.C. King Manufacturing, and even on the wall of the main sewing room in the factory.


