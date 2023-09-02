BRISTOL, Tenn. — No, Woodrow Wilson isn’t president anymore. The sinking of the Titanic happened more than just a year ago. And Model T Fords don't regularly speed down the streets in downtown Bristol.
Clearly, it’s not 1913. But step onto the second-floor sewing room of Bristol manufacturing mammoth L.C. King — alive and well with humming sewing machines and nimble fingers working over thick, working-man denim — and you might believe otherwise.
“The way we sew and put the garment together is the way we sewed them back in the ’30s and ’40s,” said Jack King, the fourth-generation owner of his family’s business, L.C. King Manufacturing Co. “The way the sewing floor is actually set up and how the clothes move across the floor is how they moved across it during the 1930s and ’40s."
L.C. King Manufacturing, celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, still at the corner of 7th and Shelby Street as it has been since 1913. Since then, the Bristol, Tennessee-based brand has offered men’s workwear throughout the world made the same way it was back then — by hand and right here in America.
“That’s what we’re selling — we’re selling the American experience,” King said, sitting on a cutting table just across from the colossal American flag hanging in the main sewing section of the building. “All of our components are sourced in America — our fabric comes out of Georgia. Our zippers come out of Macon, Georgia. The buttons are out of Kentucky. The thread is also out of Georgia. The pocketing comes out of South Carolina. And it's all cut and sewn here in Bristol.”
L.C. King is the oldest continuously operating, family-owned, cut-and-sew factory in the United States. To prove it, you can find a white tag with the American flag proudly displayed on each garment.
“You’ve gotta have that,” King said, passing a stack of olive duck pants with American flag tags already in the waistband.
Only about 2% of clothes sold are made in America, according to the American Apparel and Footwear Association. The company’s location and its quality come together to create what King calls the “secret sauce.”
“We’re special in the fact that we can actually provide that to the customer,” King said of a brand that is still made in America. “And our stuff actually lasts. When a customer who owns a barn coat for 30 years calls and says, ‘I need to get a new barn coat,’ and he sees the price — the price is completely different than it was 30 years ago. But you know, it lasted 30 years. So it’s well worth the money.
“We’re not competing on price. But what we are competing on is quality and authenticity, and that's what you get when you buy a garment made at L.C. King.”
Barn coats, pants and overalls are carefully slid under the machines by L.C. King workers as “Midnight Train to Georgia” plays throughout the second floor. Across the appropriately rugged hardwood floor is Linda Watson hard at work on white coveralls the Bristol company makes for employees working on explosives at BAE Systems in Kingsport.
King then stops to admire the work of his main inspector, Roxanne Blaylock, who has worked at the company for over 40 years.
“I do enjoy it,” Blaylock said, marking where the buttons should go on a denim jacket that the company makes for American-made Henry Repeating Arms. “I mainly inspect the quality. But I do numerous other jobs. We kind of multitask.”
To achieve the rugged, tough workwear look still apparent in its clothes, the company has made sure to keep with the tradition of using machines made 80 to 90 years ago that still get the job done — and with character.
“The reason we haven’t updated the machines is, when they were made back in the ’40s and ’50s, they were made to construct workwear,” King said.
“That’s the key. You can go out and get a fancy machine with electronics, but it doesn’t give the garments the character that we provide for the customer. Believe it or not, a certain sewing machine leaves a mark on the garment as it is being made.
“This is workwear, not fashion. We’ve been making the same garment for the last 110 years with very few changes. These machines allow us to provide the customer with something that is really authentic.”
Like the King family tree, it seems it’s in the manufacturing company’s DNA to stick to its durable workwear mission 110 years later.
King’s great-grandfather started the company out of a need for overalls and jeans in Bristol and the region back when tradesmen wore material according to the sort of work they performed. Today, you can still pick up a blue-and-white-stripe jean, worn by King during the interview, or a carpenter pant, or fisher-stripe jacket. But don’t expect anyone to know which trade it once belonged to.
“Based on what the garment the worker was wearing on the job site was really based on the application and the skill set that person was performing on a construction site,” King said. “Roundup was for plumbing. Indigo denim was for electricians. Hickory stripe was for the carpenter, and the fisher stripe was for the mechanic. People don’t realize your clothes actually dictated the job you were performing on a work site back in the ’40s and ’50s.”
There are likely few mechanics in search of a jacket to match his or her profession — carpenters either. But that hasn’t quieted the brand’s popularity over the past century. Today L.C. King is known for its pants, five-pocket jean and classic high-back and low-back overalls. But the brand is also as synonymous with its staple piece, the seemingly everlasting barn coat, as Bristol is with country music. They’re forever intertwined.
“The barn coat is what everybody wants,” he said. “They’re starting to get on the restock list, so once they hit the shelf, we’ll be ready to ship them.”
Movie stars Tom Hanks and Adam Sandler have been spotted donning the Bristol-based brand’s clothes. Comedian T.J. Miller and actor John C. Reilly, too. King’s mind, however, is usually on the everyday man he serves.
“We have several movie stars that wear our stuff like Tom Hanks, David Alan Grier, people like that,” King said. “Then we have just regular people like the guy we just shipped to in Blakely, Georgia. They’re wearing the exact same jacket. That just makes it all worth it, sending it to the guy down in Blakely, Georgia. We’re pretty excited about that.”
King owns and operates the company. But not from afar.
He serves as the machine operator, making sure work flows at L.C. King as steadily as the Holston during a summer rainy season. He also oversees customer service, constantly walking the massive sewing room floor, checking on orders and seeing that machines are running properly, with their constant hum keeping time with the classic songs spilling from the sewing room speakers.
But there was a time that the All-American swimmer at the University of Georgia never dreamed he’d end up in his family’s business. After becoming a certified public accountant and living in Atlanta, King got a call from his dad. It was Bristol calling him home.
“In 1998, my dad called me and asked me to come help him out,” King recalled. "I’ve been here ever since. I never thought I’d be here. When I was growing up, because there were so many family adults participating in the factory, none of the children were really allowed here because we were a distraction. It was something I was never really a part of growing up.”
Over King’s 25 years back in Bristol, and over the course of the company’s 110-year tenure, few aspects have changed at L.C. King. But with longevity comes new life.
“When we hit 100, we were like, ‘Wow, this is really cool,’” King said. “But this year, when we hit 110, that’s a really sweet feeling. That’s past 100. It’s 110! Can you still grow at 110? The answer is yes.”
Coming this fall, the company looks to release a jacket for ladies with a more tailored look.
“We are coming out with what is called a Japanese shop coat,” King said. “It’s a coat that we made for a Japanese customer probably about 10 years ago. We have updated the pattern. It’s a little bit more tailored for a lady. Morgan, who cuts the fabric, made one up for herself from the pattern we had. So we’re going to introduce it in both denim and brown duck. It’s really a groovy-looking jacket for ladies.”
King has also been happy to lend a hand to a business duo out of Nashville looking to create a heritage brand like L.C. King’s. Like Bristol’s country music that eventually made its way to Nashville, the upcoming brand looks to take a page from the Bristol playbook of creating long-lasting clothing born in Appalachia.
“We have 200 to 500 of garments we’ve made for years downstairs,” King said. “He’s going to pick through them. He doesn’t want to reinvent the wheel, but he wants to have something unique. What that does is it just puts a little new life into us. All the sudden, we are making some samples, and we have some new faces on the floor and some new appreciation of us.”
L.C. King jackets, pants, overalls, you name it, have been shipped around the country and the globe. But no matter the miles it travels or the celebrities that put their arms through the sleeves of the meticulously handcrafted sleeves of an L.C. King jacket, the brand means the most to King out and about at home in Bristol, Tennessee.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than being at the grocery store, being behind someone, looking down, and seeing the L.C. King label on a pair of jeans or jacket a person’s wearing,” he said. “You can stand there saying, ‘I made that. And that person has decided to put it on his body today.’ What an honor that is for every person who works here and has ever worked here.”