ST. PAUL, Va. — Wynonah Dove says her home near Sydney, Australia is not the universe of killer animals that social media and zoology textbooks would have one believe.
The Castlewood native has pursued a country/bluegrass/Americana music career in the U.S. and abroad for several years, and she returns to the old neighborhood Aug. 26 when she and her band The Flaming Margaritas play the Lyric Theater in St. Paul.
“I love Marty Stuart and his bluegrass and country stylings, but he already took the band name Fabulous Superlatives so now we’re the Flaming Margaritas,” Dove said with a laugh during a call from her home in the Sydney suburbs Monday — or early Tuesday morning thanks to the International Date Line.
Dove said growing up in Southwest Virginia meant her love of music was influenced by several bands and singers — the Mavericks, Dwight Yoakum, The Kentucky Headhunters, The Judds and Dolly Parton.
Dove moved to Nashville in 2001 for three years to advance her career, and she has seen plenty of work in the region and along the East Coast.
Parton has been a strong influence in Dove’s performing career, and she has been a popular Parton impressionist in her performing career from fairs and concerts in Southwest Virginia to “shows” — regional fairs in Australia.
“I absolutely love Australia,” said Dove. “Honkytonk and rockabilly are really popular over here, and I’ve found everybody loves Dolly Parton. She has always been my idol. I started to do Dolly as part of my act in 2006.”
Having lived in the Sydney area since 2014, Dove said she enjoys much of Australian life but has managed to avoid sharks, sea snakes, large spiders and bad-tempered kangaroos.
“When I got here, they warned me about the drop bears falling out of trees and attacking,” Dove said, laughing. “There’s no such thing. They were just joking about the koalas, and they’re pretty sedate from chewing eucalyptus leaves. Where I live, though, you have to drive at least 45 minutes to even see a kangaroo and I stay away from the beach because the sun is a bigger threat.”
Returning to Southwest Virginia this summer is a combination vacation and performing tour, Dove said.
“My partner (band drummer Maurice Rebecchi) and I are looking forward to going to Rhythm and Roots in Bristol this month and enjoying the variety of music — roots, bluegrass, old-time country, rockabilly,” Dove said. “I don’t like to go to the big cities, but he said he wants to see Nashville and New York so we’ll be going there too.”
Dove joked that 2023 is the year of Castlewood in the region, with fellow native and cookbook author Linda Skeens getting regional and national attention for doing what is part of life in Southwest Virginia.
While she has plenty of performing work in Australia, Dove also works as the director of FIRST Australia, an organization promoting science-technology-engineering-mathematics education.
“I’ve always had a day job because I don’t want to starve,” Dove said, laughing.