GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville has spent many summer nights over live local music throughout the past decade. This month, the tradition continues.
Lyrics on the Lawn 2023 Summer Concert Series celebrates 10 years of live music on the front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion with the return of its outdoor music series at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6.
“Celebrating 10 years of Lyrics on the Lawn is amazing,” said Jann Mirkov, Main Street: Greeneville’s executive director in an email. “We wanted a place where regional singer songwriters could share their talent in Greeneville. In the beginning, there was nowhere locally for them to perform so Lyrics became that place. We have welcomed artists not only from East Tennessee but from surrounding states as well. Tourists have found us while visiting the area from across the US and even from multiple foreign countries.
"Tennessee is known for its music and Greeneville is happy to be a part of that scene.”
The free, live music series continues each Thursday evening (rain or shine) throughout July.
The July 6 show features Florencia and the Feeling with opener Madison Metcalf. Vaden Landers performs July 13 with opener Ten Penny Drive. WyldeHeart is set for July 20 with opener Moon vs Venus. The Whiskey Sticks close out the series, with opener The Color 7, on July 27.
Starting at 6 p.m., event goers can also expect food vendors, such as Creamy Cup on July 20 and 27, Top Dog Hot Dogs and Main Street: Greeneville. Other vendors will be added during the series. Food truck vendors interested in attending can contact John Price at (423) 620-8340.
Lyrics on the Lawn was created by Main Street: Greeneville along with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association in order to showcase regional talent. Now in its 10th year, the series remains a mainstay for the community and beyond each summer.
“There is no better place to be on a Thursday evening in July than on the lawn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville listening to great music,” Mirkov said. “We invite you to give it a try.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Event goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Lyrics on the Lawn is a smoke free event and is not permitted for alcohol. Pets are welcome in the Fido Friendly area at the top of the hill.