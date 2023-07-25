crowns cast

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A story of faith, fashion and family will come to life through “Crowns,” a gospel musical presented in partnership with the McKinney Center in Jonesborough and Umoja of Johnson City.

“Crowns” is the story of a Chicago teenager who, sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, finds connection among a community of resilient African American women, a press release from the town of Jonesborough said. “Crowns” is designed to serve as an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption with many gospel numbers sung throughout the story.

