JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A story of faith, fashion and family will come to life through “Crowns,” a gospel musical presented in partnership with the McKinney Center in Jonesborough and Umoja of Johnson City.
“Crowns” is the story of a Chicago teenager who, sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, finds connection among a community of resilient African American women, a press release from the town of Jonesborough said. “Crowns” is designed to serve as an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption with many gospel numbers sung throughout the story.
Shows are set for Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough. The gospel music performed in the play is by Regina Taylor and adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.
“This is a real coming together of both of our organizations, Umoja of Johnson City and the McKinney Center,” said Jules Corriere, the director of the play, in the release.
The cast of “Crowns” includes Jasmine Potter, Stephanie Lattany, Tisha Sanders, Cathy Walker, Christa Reid, Taleah Rogers and Ralph Martin. The production is directed by Jules Corriere, with music directed by Brett McCluskey and accompaniment by McCluskey and Kelvin Scott. Jasmine Henderson serves as assistant director, and Doniqua Joyner is the stage manager. Bobby Taylor will lead set design and construction. Lighting will be designed by Wayne Lawrence, and sound will be managed by John Saylor.
“We’ve been wanting to do more with the McKinney Center for a time, now,” Umoja’s Angelitti Bradley said in the release, “and this is the perfect show to do it.”
Tickets for this performance are on sale now and may be purchased online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. For more information, contact Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org or Umoja of Johnson City at (423) 483-2062.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population. In addition, a primary mission of the center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African American community in the growth and development of the town.
The word “umoja” is Swahili for “unity,” the Umoja website says. For the past 24 years, the Umoja Arts and Cultural Inc., which is comprised of approximately 20 board members, has provided Northeast Tennessee with a variety of entertaining and educational opportunities, the organization’s website says. It also says the group’s mission is to bridge and unify diverse cultures through education and artistic presentations of art, culture and heritage to improve and promote the region. The group also hosts the Umoja Festival in Johnson City. For more information, go to www.umojajc.org/.