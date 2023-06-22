Kingsport (July 1)

Downtown Kingsport fireworks 2019

In this file photo, hundreds of people gather on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport to watch the fireworks during the Model City’s 2019 Independence Day celebration. 

The Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration will take place on Main Street in the Centennial Park area in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday, July 1. Cheap Trick serves as the headliner. The event is free and begins at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Local firework retailers prep for sales boom (copy)

Fireworks boom near Freedom Hall on July 4, 2019.

