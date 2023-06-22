Kingsport (July 1)
The Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration will take place on Main Street in the Centennial Park area in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday, July 1. Cheap Trick serves as the headliner. The event is free and begins at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
Jonesborough (July 1)
Jonesborough will host its 53rd Jonesborough Days festival July 1-2. A parade at 10 a.m. will be held through Main Street. The weekend includes live entertainment from Hannah Dasher in addition to Shotgun Willie (Willie Nelson Tribute), various kids inflatables and historical activities and more. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.
Greeneville (July 1)
The Town of Greeneville will host its 11th Annual American Downtown celebration at the Big Spring in Bicentennial Park with festivities starting at 4 p.m, Saturday, July 1. Entertainment includes the Dimestore Cowboys, Brownlow, Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires and the Tusculum University Community Band. The parade is set for 9:15 p.m. at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street and will end at Greeneville High School.
Abingdon (July 1)
Abingdon will host its Independence Day Celebration from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on the lawn at the Abingdon Visitor Center, the Farmers Marketing Pavilion, and Remsburg Drive. Activities include a cornhole tournament, Magic from Dave Vaught and music from Adam Bolt & The Mullins Family Tree and Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Gate City (July 1)
The Red White and Blue Bash will return to Gate City starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1, with a parade through downtown. The event will include live music, a talent show, kids games. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Boone Lake (July 1)
Boone Lake will host America's Bash starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1, about half a mile south of Pickens Bridge. By boat, guests can see Craig Morgan perform along with a surprise guest opener. Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m. For more information go to www.americasbash.com.
Elizabethton (July 1)
Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration will begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Covered Bridge Park. The day includes a bike parade, Patriotic Pup Pageant and more. A REO/Survivor tribute band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will be held that night.
Erwin (July 1)
The Town of Erwin will host its Welcome Home Veterans Parade at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1. Beforehand, a Breakfast for the Brave will be held at 9 a.m. at townhall. The day will include a motorized vehicle staging and a splash dance.
Johnson City (July 3)
The 36th annual Pepsi/Food City Independence Day Fireworks at Freedom Hall event is set to begin at 4 p.m., Monday, July 3. The event has added a game area for kids and an outdoor beer garden for adults. Entertainment will include Thompson Square, Matt Stell and George Birge all starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m.
Bristol (July 4)
Bristol will host its annual parade at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, on State Street, with Border Bash starting at 7 p.m. Scythian and Logan Fritz and Co. are set to perform. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.
Unicoi (July 4)
Freedom Festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Unicoi Elementary School. The opening ceremony and food begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at dark.
Rogersville (July 4)
A parade will be held through Rogersville at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 4. The day will include a kickball tournament, music and DJ Ridge Charles will perform in the city park from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The firework display should start around 9:30 p.m.
Blountville (July 4)
Blountville will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 4. The parade route includes the Blountville Bypass ending at The Historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
Mount Carmel (July 4)
A Fantastic Fourth Celebration will be held in Mount Carmel with events continuing this week. The parade will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks are at 9 p.m.