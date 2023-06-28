Trash Barrel Paint-In
What: Fun Fest’s Trash Barrel Paint-In
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 11
Where: Allandale Mansion, 4444 W. Stone Dr., Kingsport
Fun Fest hasn’t hit Kingsport just yet, but that has never stopped the pre-festival event, the Trash-Barrel Paint-In. The 36-year-old event offers artists of all ages the chance to paint and decorate trash barrels ahead of Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest. Find a spot, bring your materials, grab a barrel and you can set your inner artist free. Barrels are now available to reserve at the official Fun Fest Store. For more information, and for more Fun Fest events, go to www.funfest.net.
Bristol Casino anniversary
What: Bristol Casino anniversary
When: Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, and throughout Saturday, July 8
Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia
The Bristol Casino celebrates one year of gambling, slots and gaming in Bristol. The casino will offer a t-shirt giveaway, a $100,000 anniversary drawing and music from DJ Jessie D, Tuatha Dea, Dave Eggar & Friends and Bachelor Boys Band throughout the weekend. For more information go to www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
Mountain City Sunflower Festival
What: Sunflower Festival
When: 9 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 8
Where: Main Street in Mountain City
Mountain City will bring flower power back with this year’s Sunflower Festival. The event will include vendors, live music, food trucks, games, a pageant and more. The festival began in 2004 and still features more sunflower clothes and decorations than you can imagine, all on Main Street. For more information go to www.sunflowerfestivalmctn.com.
Farm and Fun Time
What: Farm and Fun Time with Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley and Bill and The Belles.
When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13
Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St, Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol will host this month’s Farm and Fun Time show starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13, featuring singer/songwriter and country legend Rodney Crowell, bluegrass legends Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley and the Farm and Fun Time house band, Bill and The Belles. Crowell has earned 15 No. 1s and has seen songs cut by artists such as Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more, making him a master among his peers. Ickes is a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year who joined forces with the Jonesborough native, Hensley, whose skills brought him to the Grand Ole Opry stage at the age of 11. For more information go to https://paramountbristol.org/event/farm-fun-time-featuring-rodney-crowell/.
High Voltage food truck competition
What: Tasty Buds Throwdown (food truck competition)
When: 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8
Where: High Voltage, 101 Cherokee St #30, Kingsport
High Voltage will host its annual Tasty Buds Throwdown food truck competition at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 8, for its second preliminary round. Competing food trucks are Smashed Tri-Cities, Gypsy Road Eatery and Maybe Today. You can buy an $8 ballot to vote for People’s Choice with a taste from each truck. Tastings are served from until 7 p.m. A full dinner menu will also be available at all trucks. High Voltage will also celebrate its sixth birthday with a ‘90s theme and music from Flatline. For more information go to www.highvoltagekpt.com.