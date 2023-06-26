Enjoy the Fourth of July by boat on Boone Lake for America’s Bash starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1. The party can be found about half a mile south of Pickens Bridge. Country singer Craig Morgan will perform along with a surprise guest opener. The United States Air Force will fly over at 7 p.m. Veterans will also be honored, with a few receiving special gifts/surprises. Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m. For more information, go to www.americasbash.com.
Johnson City returns Pepsi-Food City Independence Day celebration
Johnson City will host its annual Pepsi/Food City Independence Day Fireworks at Freedom Hall starting at 4 p.m., Monday, July 3. Thompson Square, Matt Stell and George Birge will perform starting at 6 p.m. For more information go to www.johnsoncitytn.org.
Jonesborough Days continues in 53rd year
Tennessee’s oldest town will celebrate the holiday with the 53rd Jonesborough Days. The annual festival starts off with a ticketed kickoff dinner on June 29 featuring fried chicken, cobbler and more. This year’s country and western theme continues July 1-2 with a cornbread contest, a MoonPie eating contest, old-timey kids games and music from Hannah Dasher and Shotgun Willie. For more information, go to www.jonesborough.com/jbodays/.
Songwriters to perform at Down Home
The Down Home will host a songwriters round with local musicians Beth Snapp, Robinella, Carly Booher Edwards and Trisha Gene Brady from 8 to 11 p.m., Friday, June 30. For more information go to www.thedownhome.com/events.
Barter continues 'Footloose'
Boogie at the Barter with its production of the classic dance movie
“Footloose” this weekend. The musical is based on the ’80s movie about a young man’s mission to return dancing to his small town. For showtimes and tickets, go to www.bartertheatre.com.