Boone Lake Association (copy)

Flags will fly this weekend on Boone Lake.

America’s Bash floats on at Boone Lake

Enjoy the Fourth of July by boat on Boone Lake for America’s Bash starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 1. The party can be found about half a mile south of Pickens Bridge. Country singer Craig Morgan will perform along with a surprise guest opener. The United States Air Force will fly over at 7 p.m. Veterans will also be honored, with a few receiving special gifts/surprises. Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m. For more information, go to www.americasbash.com.

Fireworks over Johnson City Freedom Hall 2019

Fireworks boom near Freedom Hall on July 4, 2019.
Robinella at Down Home

Robinella will perform at The Down Home.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you