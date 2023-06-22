BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the lyrics from Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” Radio Bristol’s historic Farm and Fun Time Show hits the highway for its latest installment.

The show is headed to the ROMP Festival. Set to stage on Saturday, June 24, from Owensboro, Kentucky, as always, Farm and Fun Time features live music interspersed with a farm report and live commercials. The show will stream live on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, as well as through the station’s free mobile app.

