BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the lyrics from Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” Radio Bristol’s historic Farm and Fun Time Show hits the highway for its latest installment.
The show is headed to the ROMP Festival. Set to stage on Saturday, June 24, from Owensboro, Kentucky, as always, Farm and Fun Time features live music interspersed with a farm report and live commercials. The show will stream live on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, as well as through the station’s free mobile app.
Nashville’s McCrary Sisters headline. The lineup includes bluegrass veteran Peter Rowan and host band Bill and the Belles.
“We’re gonna have a good time, that much I know,” said Alfreda McCrary of The McCrary Sisters. “We pray we will sing and lift people up.”
A storied history
Farm and Fun Time Show originated in fall 1946. Broadcast on radio via Bristol’s WCYB, the noontime live radio show began with Curly King and His Tennessee Hilltoppers. Southwest Virginia’s Ralph and Carter Stanley, billed as The Stanley Brothers, debuted on Farm and Fun Time on the day after Christmas 1946.
“The only thing bigger was the Grand Ole Opry,” Ralph Stanley said during an interview aboard his bus in 2013.
For the next decade-plus, such future bluegrass heavyweights as Flatt and Scruggs as well as Mac Wiseman appeared on Farm and Fun Time. The show influenced a number of legends-to-be including Bobby Osborne in Kentucky and The Easter Brothers in Virginia.
“Farm and Fun Time was a mighty big deal back then,” Bobby Osborne said. “I tried to never miss it.”
Farm and Fun Time resurrected in 2014, this time as a monthly live radio show with a live audience attending. Each show airs live on Radio Bristol, which is housed in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum within the umbrella of the Birthplace of Country Music organization.
Furthermore, televised tapings of Farm and Fun Time now broadcast via syndication on PBS.
“The Farm and Fun Time Show is significant, not only to Bristol history but country music history,” said Kris Truelsen, Farm and Fun Time host and founder of Bill and the Belles.
The McCrary Sisters take the stage
Neither Alfreda nor her sisters, Ann and Regina McCrary, professed to know much of what to expect with a show labeled Farm and Fun Time. However, the three surviving daughters of the late Rev. Sam McCrary, who was a member of the historic Fairfield Four, know music.
Within the walls of their father’s church in Nashville, The McCrary Sisters went literally from the crib to the choir. Then as now, their songs bear hopeful messages designed to brighten days and uplift lives.
“Every song we sing has a message to help people get from point A to point B,” Regina McCrary said. “You’ve got to get through the darkness and into the light.”
As with music that emanated through the Fairfield Four, The McCrary Sisters approach music as more than mere entertainment. As when their late father sang, they view their music as a ministry.
“Music comforts you,” Ann McCrary said. “You can be in a bad place, turn the radio on, and the music and lyrics can lift you right up.”
Music royalty, The McCrary Sisters have found themselves in demand in recent years. They toured with Bob Dylan per his request. Subsequent collaborations on record and stage include rock’s Black Keys, country’s Margo Price and jam band practitioners Widespread Panic.
“Our father and mother always said those people put their pants on one leg at a time just like us,” Regina McCrary said. “Bob Dylan, you don’t get his voice mixed up with anybody else. But he was wonderful to us, a kind-hearted person.”
Again, The McCrary Sisters said they do not know precisely what to make of the Farm and Fun Time Show. However, and as when they toured with Dylan and recorded with Mike Farris, they said they will simply rely on what they learned as children.
“In the world, the way things are today, we need positivity,” Ann McCrary said. “We don’t need to be brought down through music. We need to be brought up with music. They need to know there is another way. That’s our mission. That’s our calling.”