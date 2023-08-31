Shop Late Thursday Elizabethton graphic

Shoppers can enjoy extended hours in downtown Elizabethton’s stores starting this September.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Thursday might just be the new day to shop in downtown Elizabethton.

Select stores throughout Elk Avenue and surrounding areas are set for Shop Late Thursdays starting Sept. 7. According to a press release from the downtown art space August Muse, 16 retailers and 10 studios will stay open a bit later each Thursday for shoppers and the local economy alike.



