ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Thursday might just be the new day to shop in downtown Elizabethton.
Select stores throughout Elk Avenue and surrounding areas are set for Shop Late Thursdays starting Sept. 7. According to a press release from the downtown art space August Muse, 16 retailers and 10 studios will stay open a bit later each Thursday for shoppers and the local economy alike.
“We are thrilled to launch Shop Late Thursdays and offer a unique shopping experience to our community,” said Paula Augustine, owner of August Muse, in the release. “This initiative is a great way to support our local businesses and the community as a whole.”
Augustine told Tri-Cities Scene the Shop Late Thursdays campaign is set to last through Nov. 2, but some businesses may choose to continue extended hours. Shoppers should check with each business regarding its hours.
Food trucks and charity drives will also serve as part of Shop Late Thursdays, along with extended store hours well ahead of the upcoming Christmas season.
Material items aren’t the only options in downtown. The area boasts three dance studios, a yoga studio, a massage studio and two music studios in addition to restaurants, shops and other retailers. The Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library will also be open late Thursdays each week. Occasional classes will be available through Simple Blessings General Store, August Muse and Fletcher’s Homemade as well.
For more information about Shop Late Thursdays, you can follow August Muse or your favorite store downtown on social media. Weekly charity drives and food trucks will be revealed on social media, the release said, and through the August Muse website at www.theaugustmuse.com/post/shop-late-thursdays.
