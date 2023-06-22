Isaac Harris

Isaac Harris will perform for the town of Unicoi’s Freedom Fest on Tuesday, July 4.

UNICOI — After spending nearly a decade away from home performing in Nashville, country music singer and Unicoi native Isaac Harris will return to his hometown stage for Freedom Fest in Unicoi.

The singer, who planted roots in East Tennessee, branched out to follow his dreams and U.S. 70 to Music City.

