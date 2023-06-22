UNICOI — After spending nearly a decade away from home performing in Nashville, country music singer and Unicoi native Isaac Harris will return to his hometown stage for Freedom Fest in Unicoi.
The singer, who planted roots in East Tennessee, branched out to follow his dreams and U.S. 70 to Music City.
“I have never performed at home," Harris said. "I should have never gone this long not playing there. ... In Nashville you hold residencies. The question is, is there something to come home to making it worthwhile? Of course, there’s always something worthwhile. But when you have a residency in Nashville, they expect you to be there Thursday to Sunday every day.”
However, Harris can’t deny the opportunities he's found in the country music capital.
“The most amazing thing is, I got signed to (United Talent Agency), which booked Dolly Parton," Harris said. "I am really lucky to be with them, and it is giving me more opportunities, much larger opportunities to step outside my residencies. It’s all worked out in God’s time. If I had been signed to UTA, I wouldn’t have played these residencies long enough for the residencies to want me to play for them. They would have thought I was too busy. But I’ve now played for these residencies long enough they don’t want to lose you. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Despite all the success he has found in Nashville, Harris knows that the real success is coming from Unicoi.
“I was approached by the Town of Unicoi to headline the Freedom Festival, and I thought there was no better way to do this than to do it big,” Harris said. “We will be bringing in a big tour bus and holding meet and greets at Union Street Taproom after the show, where we will be doing a little bit of live music.”
Harris added that he is also donating one of his personal PA systems to the taproom for the towns of Unicoi and Erwin to promote live musicians that want to come play.
“It’s for songwriters and musicians that want to perform live and get their start. You can grow in a town like Unicoi,” Harris noted. “And Michael Baker (owner of the taproom) has come to Nashville a lot to watch me. He’s also trying to figure out that path of how do we get more musicians out from our area to perform in front of people? He built a stage in the taproom, which is amazing, and with the PA system I am donating to help his cause."
He's hoping it helps jumpstart more of an interest in local music.
"I want the town to know there’s a place they can go to listen and enjoy live music — and also the curators of that. We’ve got so much talent in the area, and I want them to know I am going to be watching."
His help doesn't end there.
“I’m going to be talking to Michael,” he continued. “I’m going to be figuring out who these people are coming up through the ranks in East Tennessee, and I’m going to put a them on a direct line to Nashville.”
Harris also has a message to share with local aspiring musicians: You can do it, too.
“You can play music," he said. "I don’t ever want there to be a question mark for anybody coming out of our hometown that wants to pursue music as their career. I just want people to know that there’s talent there, and it deserves to be recognized.”
Harris will headline the Freedom Festival at 8 p.m., July 4. Karma Dogs will perform at 5 p.m. with Chucky Noles at 6:30 p.m. The free event will include food, music and fireworks.
Freedom fest will take place at Unicoi Elementary School, 404 Massachusetts Ave. Unicoi, Tennessee. For more information, go to https://www.unicoitn.net/freedom-fest.