JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Corinne Stavish doesn’t hesitate to paint vibrant pictures in the minds of audience members as she weaves tales of poignant characters that have made their way through her life.
Now, she’s ready to share them with Tennesee’s oldest town.
Stavish will serve as the International Storytelling Center’s latest Storyteller-In-Residence in Jonesborough Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 2, with all concerts beginning at 2 p.m. each day in the ISC theatre.
When she started her storytelling career, Stavish was reluctant to turn the spotlight on herself, choosing to focus instead on traditional folk tales, a press release from the ISC said. As time passed and personal storytelling became more popular across the country, she dove into her own style of storytelling.
“When you tell a personal story, you really connect with audiences because that triggers their own personal story,” Stavish said in a press release. “I once heard Donald Davis say that the more specific and detailed you are in telling personal stories, the more universal it becomes. If you say you had a dog, no one focuses. But when you start to describe that dog, people immediately see their own. When you describe your big collie, I’m thinking, no, I had a chihuahua.”
Stavish also takes satisfaction in how deeply her audience connects to her “characters,” or important people from her life, such as her grandmother, the release said. Stavish will share her collection of personal stories that are both poignant and funny, in addition to historical stories.
The International Storytelling Center’s “Storytelling Live” gives its resident ‘tellers a week to soak up the small, historic town of Jonesborough while sharing his or her own brand of stories in the storytelling capital of the world. The season continues through October each year.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about “Storytelling Live,” including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
