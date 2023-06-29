BRISTOL, Tenn. — On most any given day, American flags comingle with state flags of Virginia and Tennessee along State Street in downtown Bristol.
For decades, July Fourth celebrations in downtown Bristol materialized in any number of ways.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Believe in Bristol presents Bristol’s Star-Spangled July Fourth Parade. And for the first time since 2019, the day will end with a fireworks display over Bristol around 10 p.m.
“It’s our biggest party of the year, July Fourth,” said Emily Champagne, associate director of Believe in Bristol. “And by the way, it’s free!”
The day’s celebration culminates in Anderson Park. After a salute to veterans at 6:30 p.m., the Olina Dance Collective will provide a brief performance. Border Bash commences at 7 p.m. with Abingdon’s Logan Fritz followed at 8:30 p.m. by longtime Bristol favorite Scythian.
“Bristol has become a home away from home for us,” Alexander Fedoryka, co-founder of Scythian, said.
Americana in abundance, Bristol’s Independence Day parade will encompass wide arrays of community and national pride along the route — and American flags, naturally. At least one man dressed as Uncle Sam, most likely. Smiling faces along the sidewalks, no doubt.
Americans love a parade.
“If there’s a parade, there’s a celebration,” Champagne said. “It’s something to be excited about. What are they going to wear? What are they going to see?”
Perhaps they will see mayors and a range of local politicians. They will witness oft-cleverly designed floats that represent community organizations, local schools, fire trucks and firemen, new cars and old cars made to look even better than new.
Parade attendees will see neighbors on floats as well as along sidewalks. Essentially, Bristol’s Star-Spangled July Fourth celebrates America and Bristol.
“People like the community that comes with a parade,” Champagne said.
As Bristol’s July Fourth celebration has done for several years now, the event shifts gears following the parade. Along with music, Border Bash features a wide offering of food trucks, as well as activities tailored for children.
“We have games for kids and inflatables,” Champagne said. “There are lots of things for the little ones to do.”
As for music, Bristol’s July Fourth installment of Border Bash aims high. Recent years have witnessed performances by such now-national acts as Amythyst Kiah and 49 Winchester.
With Scythian, Bristol welcomes back a band who has played Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion seven times. Through the years, the wildly energetic band with deep Ukrainian roots has performed to equally enthusiastic audiences all over town.
“First and foremost,” Champagne said, “they really love Bristol.”
For instance, Scythian’s co-founder, Danylo Fedoryka, visited Bristol with his wife on their honeymoon.
“I brought my wife to see the Birthplace of Country Music Museum,” he said. “Bristol, it’s good people.”
As witnessed during Scythian’s concerts staged at The Cameo Theater, as well as the Birthplace of Country Music Museum theater and sites inside and out all over town, their fans love them. Dancing erupts in aisles, on sidewalks, in the grass and perhaps even in the seats whenever Scythian strikes up their frenzied Yankee-doodle-dandy-fine sound.
“They have the best energy,” Champagne said. “Those guys are at 150% from the sound check to at least an hour after the show. I don’t know how they breathe.”
Tuckered out or not, fireworks follow Border Bash.
For years they were gone, then they returned, only to be gone again during the pandemic. This year, prepare for those bombs bursting midair.
“Plus, fireworks are back,” Champagne said. “Now if only the weather will be nice!”