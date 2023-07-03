BRISTOL, Va. — One year ago, Bristol — along with the state of Virginia — celebrated the opening of its first-ever casino.

Bristol Casino 26

Bristol Casino President Allie Evangelista is ready to cut the ribbon to open the Bristol Casino.

“I am so proud of everything our incredible team has accomplished during this first year,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, in a press release. “We are grateful for the 1,200,000 guests who have enjoyed our many wonderful gaming, dining, live music, and entertainment options over the last year.”

slots at Bristol temporary casino

The Bristol Casino has offered an array of slot machines since the opening of the temporary casino on July 8, 2022.

