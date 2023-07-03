BRISTOL, Va. — One year ago, Bristol — along with the state of Virginia — celebrated the opening of its first-ever casino.
“I am so proud of everything our incredible team has accomplished during this first year,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, in a press release. “We are grateful for the 1,200,000 guests who have enjoyed our many wonderful gaming, dining, live music, and entertainment options over the last year.”
Now, the casino is set to celebrate.
The Bristol Casino will hold special events throughout the day Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, to celebrate the one-year anniversary.
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, the casino will offer a T-shirt giveaway. The event is open to guests based on play, the release said. However, guests can play-to-earn a T-shirt by earning 75 tier credits on the day of the promotion.
From 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday, the casino will hold its $100,000 drawing for all members of Hard Rock’s rewards program, Unity. Every hour from noon to 9 p.m., three guests will be drawn to win $2,500 in free slot or table play. One lucky winner will be drawn to win $25,000 at 10 p.m. Entry drop-off is from 10 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. Drawings are open to all Unity members.
Starting at 2 p.m., guests can enjoy live entertainment. DJ Jessie D performs from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuatha Dea is from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dave Eggar & Friends from 7 to 9 p.m. and The Bachelor Boys from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Over the past year, the casino has seen 1.2 million guests and registered 90,000 Unity members. The Bristol Casino also paid out $92 million in jackpots, paid $25.9 million in taxes to the Commonwealth of Virginia and donated more than $448,000 to support local community nonprofits, casino officials said in the release.
“Beyond being a local employer that provides jobs and tax revenue, we are fully invested in our Bristol, Southwest Virginia, and Tri-Cities community, which is an important part of our Hard Rock DNA,” Evangelista said in the release. “This investment is why we have donated over $448,000 to local non-profits across the region to support community members in need.”
Over the course of the year, the casino served 185,973 restaurant guests — selling 39,295 pizzas and 179,985 beers, according to the casino. The facility also processed 14,096 employment applications and offered 84 promotions for its team members.
Now, Bristol Casino officials are looking forward to turning the temporary casino facility into what will eventually be a full-on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Eventually, the former mall property will morph into an official Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol site with two hotel towers (with 300 rooms), a pool, live music space, multiple restaurants, shops and convention space. The permanent facility will offer a 300,000-square-foot casino floor set to include 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games throughout smoking and nonsmoking gaming areas. Phase one of the permanent structure is slated for completion by July 2024.
“I am very excited for what the next year will bring as we continue progress towards opening the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in summer 2024,” Evangelista said in the release.