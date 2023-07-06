KINGSPORT — It is early July, so it must be time for a public Fun Fest Block Party, or maybe two dozen plus four.

This year, of more than 40 registered block parties, 28 are open to the public and are eligible to compete for the No. 1 block party award to be given July 14 at the Fun Fest kickoff breakfast. One location, the Jack White Drive community, will host block parties at the same location three days in a row.

Borden Park Fun Fest block party with Festus

In this file photo, Calvary Baptist Church hosts a block party at Borden Park in 2015. That year, Borden Park won the Fun Fest award for the best block party. This year, the party continues at Borden Park.
Lynn Garden Block Party Fun Fest 2018

The Concordia Lutheran Church booth shared 'seeds of faith' by passing out watermelon at the Lynn Garden Block Party in 2018. Pictured, from left to right, are Tim Carter, Becky Grese and Candy Habich.
Mount Carmel Block Party crowd

Mount Carmel was known for hosting the largest block parties.
Mount Carmel block party wrestling

Wrestling has been a part of various block parties, including the Mount Carmel Block Party in 2019, where the Ricky Morton School of Wrestling entertained the summer crowd.
Scott Adams new skate park picture, set for Fun Fest Block Party

A block party will be held at the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in Kingsport. The park opened at its new location in June of 2022.

