ABINGDON, Va. — The Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage isn’t the only place to take in the sites of the crown jewel of Abingdon, the Barter Theatre.
William King Museum of Art and Barter Theatre have partnered to present the exhibit “The Best of Barter,” an exhibit full of costumes, props, and set designs handcrafted from Barter Theatre artisans.
The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 17, when the museum will host its Tours at Two event, which includes a free curator-led tour through the exhibit.
Guests are invited to learn about the many hands that have created the sets and clothing, and explore the origins of theater as well as Barter Theatre’s own origin story, according to the museum. The exhibit will also offer the change to learn about the many actors that have come through Barter’s doors, with many finding their way to television and other stages.
The Barter Theatre is the nation's longest running professional theatre, which celebrates 90 years in 2023. The theatre produces more than 25 musicals, plays & live band showcase performances year-round. The Barter has entertained the region and visitors from around the world with shows such as "Keep On The Sunnyside," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Hounds of Baskervilles," "It's A Wonderful Life," and many more.
William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the Museum is free. William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon.
The Tour at Two event will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at the museum. You can RSVP to Anna Buchanan by email at abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 ext. 106.