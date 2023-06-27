ABINGDON, Va. — The Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage isn’t the only place to take in the sites of the crown jewel of Abingdon, the Barter Theatre.

Barter Theatre

The Barter is the state theater of Virginia as well as the nation’s longest-running professional theater.

William King Museum of Art and Barter Theatre have partnered to present the exhibit “The Best of Barter,” an exhibit full of costumes, props, and set designs handcrafted from Barter Theatre artisans.

