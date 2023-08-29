BRISTOL — On Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-8 p.m., downtown will be filled with art lovers as several galleries and some local favorites join together to host another Art D’Vine event.

This art walk offers patrons the chance to gain after-hours access to merchants, sample delicious refreshments and enjoy a range of works from artists across the region.



