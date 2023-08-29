Adam Booth storyteller heashot with trees by Pangtography smaller.jpg

Adam Booth will bring is love for Appalachian folklore to Jonesborough starting Sept. 5.

 Contributed/ISC/Pangtography

Adam Booth Photo with Rocking Chair by Pangtography smaller.jpg

Adam Booth will bring his love for Appalachian folklore to Jonesborough starting Sept. 5.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Like a song put to melody, Adam Booth will soon weave melodic stories intertwined with rhythms of mountain folklore in Tennessee’s oldest town.

Booth, a West Virginia-based storyteller, will serve as the next storyteller in residence at the International Storytelling Center. Booth’s performances are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 5-9. All concerts are in ISC’s theater located at 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough, Tennessee.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you