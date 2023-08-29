JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Like a song put to melody, Adam Booth will soon weave melodic stories intertwined with rhythms of mountain folklore in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Booth, a West Virginia-based storyteller, will serve as the next storyteller in residence at the International Storytelling Center. Booth’s performances are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 5-9. All concerts are in ISC’s theater located at 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Booth was originally discovered on the tall-tale circuit by storytelling fan favorite Bil Lepp, a press release from ISC said. Booth has since spent his time honing his craft and expanding his storytelling repertoire. In Jonesborough, he plans to offer a range of original stories, traditional tales and possibly even a ghost story or two.
A talented educator and researcher, Booth takes a studied approach to developing his stories, spending a lot of time with world traditions and especially Appalachian lore, the release said. According to ISC, during his residency, Booth will share a selection of new Jack tales, or Appalachian folk tales that center around a protagonist, Jack, found in classic stories such as “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Booth designed his new Jack tales to fit in with the original genre, while also putting his own spin on them.
Booth’s style as a storyteller pulls from a variety of surprising influences, including musical training. According to the release, Booth often tinkers with the phrasing and even the rhythm of the words to achieve a unique lyrical quality.
“I think of my stories as compositions, really,” Booth said in the release. “When I start to put a story together, the whole process is like writing a piece of music. I really think about the structure. I think about how characters are introduced and, if it were a song instead of a story, what musical ideas would represent those characters and what instruments would make the right sounds or combinations of sounds.”
The International Storytelling Center’s “Storytelling Live” performances give its resident storytellers a week to soak up the small, historic town of Jonesborough while sharing their own brand of stories in the storytelling capital of the world. The season continues through October each year.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about “Storytelling Live,” including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
