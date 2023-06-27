JONESBOROUGH — If you think Hannah Dasher sees the world only through country music melodies, harmonies and songwriting hooks, you’re wrong.

She sees it all through fried chicken.

Hannah Dasher yellow top pic-Edit.jpg

Hannah Dasher will perform at Jonesborough Days.
Watermelon.jpeg

The Jonesborough Days watermelon social is a longstanding tradition.
Community Scrapbook: MoonPie Eating Contest

The MoonPie Eating Contest is held each year in Jonesborough.
hannah dasher black and white.JPG

Hannah Dasher will bring country to the 53rd Jonesborough Days festival.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you