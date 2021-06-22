JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City police arrested a West Virginia man on Monday after they said he fled from an officer responding to a reckless tractor-trailer driver.
Joel William Finch, 63, 147 Riverview Drive, Saint Albans, West Virginia, was charged with DUI using a commercial vehicle.
Officers responded to reports of a tractor-trailer being driven recklessly on Bristol Highway near Carroll Creek Road. Callers reported that the truck was driven in the median of Bristol Highway and that the driver had turned onto the interstate.
Police found the 18-wheeler on Interstate 26 near mile marker 19 traveling toward Kingsport. As the officer followed, the truck driver “began to swerve between the lanes becoming more pronounced as it traveled. The truck also traveled outside the lanes of travel,” Officer Keith Bowers wrote in the affidavit.
Bowers said the driver would not stop when officers turned on blue lights and sirens, and the truck nearly crashed off the right shoulder of the interstate. The truck eventually ran into the median and crashed near mile marker 7.
Finch climbed out of the truck and was taken into custody immediately. Police said Finch was given several field sobriety tests, which he could not complete in a satisfactory manner. He consented to a blood test, which was done at the Johnson City Medical Center.
According to a Johnson City Police Department press release, Finch was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.