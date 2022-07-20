The grey clouds slid high up across the peaks of the Virginia Highlands, holding off the rain.
Three ponies grazed along the mountain meadow of Mount Roger, more than 5,700 feet above sea level. There were two adults with one yearling.
It’s the scene of Grayson Highlands State Park and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, two areas that butt heads, but also where ponies roam.
The Appalachian Trail meanders just below the summit of Mount Rogers, the highest point in the state of Virginia.
But as you wander along the rocky mountain trail, there are views all around of the Blue Ridge Mountains that rise in the distance. To the south and a short distance away, lies the towering slopes of the North Carolina peaks, where Boone, North Carolina lies out of site within a mountain cove.
To the north, lie the ridges and valleys of Virginia, while the mountain itself lies on the cusp of hills rolling eastward to the Atlantic Ocean.
Grayson Highlands State Park has camping available between May and October. There is a bunkhouse that can be rented, along with four yurts, a modern convention that is part tent, part house that originates from yurts found on the plains of Mongolia. They offer a wilderness experience, part convenient, part wild.
The park first formed in 1965 after an overwhelming majority of people in the surrounding community supported the idea. According the park’s website, fundraising occurred and the land was acquired.
Many of the areas in the park were named after settlers who lived, worked and farmed the area. Or hunted.
Wilburn Ridge is named after Wilburn Waters, a bear and wolf hunter and a local legend.
The park also hosts a visitor’s center where goods and souvenirs can be bought, along with a small history exhibit, showing life in Appalachia. A short walk away from the visitor’s center is a walk to the overlook, where you can peer out toward the south and see North Carolina mountains rising in the distance.
The trail is paved and highly accessible.
But the premier destination for Grayson Highlands State Park is the wild ponies.
Thousands of people come each year to hike up Mount Rogers to see the ponies.
But don’t think you will be able to find them easily.
They are wild for a reason and part of the hike to get to them can be wild. The first part of heading up Mount Rogers is on a Rhodendrum Trail that turns into a horse trail. The path is easy with a slight climb. If the ponies are on this part, it will be simple.
But if they are higher up the highlands, you may need to take the Appalachian Trail. As you go through a gate that keeps the ponies at bay, you then start up a rocky, steep trail that act almost like uneven stair steps.
The forest encroaches around you and then opens up at intervals into balds where you may find the horses grazing. There are two different herds of the ponies within Grayson Highlands State Park and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
A recent trip showed part of the herd on the high ridges of Mount Rogers, a chestnut and white adult, a gray adult and a chestnut and white yearling.
They grazed on the meadows then galloped downhill to a bald just further down the mountain.
At one point, the yearling suckled on his mother’s milk.
Gawkers surrounded them, taking pictures. Don’t get to close, they are wild.
Then they gently trotted away.
The show was done. The only thing left was to hike back down the mountain and watch as the storm clouds finally showered the mountains with fresh rain.
For more information about Grayson Highlands State Park, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/grayson-highlands.