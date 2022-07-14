BLOUNTVILLE — Early voting for the Aug. 4 County General Election and party primaries for state offices and some Bristol and Johnson City offices on the November ballot is available to registered voters at three locations across Sullivan County.
The ballot includes nearly every office in Sullivan County government, two seats on the Sullivan County Board of Education, and several state-level judicial retention questions.
Few races, however, are competitive. Most have precisely the number of candidates as there are positions to fill.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable is the Republican party nominee for reelection and faces two independent candidates as challengers: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver.
Two Sullivan County Commission district seats have competition on the ballot.
In the race for two-seat District 7, voters have three choices: Incumbent Sam Jones (Republican nominee), Travis Ward (Republican nominee), and Lori Love (Democratic Nominee).
In the race for two-seat District 9, voters have three choices: Joe Carr (Republican nominee), Joseph "Joe" MacMurray (Republican nominee), and Randall Bowers (independent candidate).
Three independent candidates are vying for one position as Sullivan County Constable in District 1 (unexpired term): John Brothers, Dylan Joseph Rice, and Michael J. Rutherford Sr.
This will be the second election conducted in Sullivan County using a new paper ballot voting system. The only change voters might notice this time is the actual ballot size. Due to the number of offices included in the election, the paper ballot will be legal-sized paper rather than letter-sized. And all voters will receive a ballot with races on both sides.
Voters do not have to vote in all races, or for that matter in any race — blank ballots may be cast.
Complete sample ballots are posted at the entry to each of the three early voting locations and a sample ballot was printed in the Kingsport Times News. To view a sample ballot online go to www.scelect.org.
In Democratic Party Primary races for offices on the November ballot:
• There are three candidates seeking the party's nomination to run for governor: Camita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantly Martin, and JB Smiley Jr.
• One candidate is seeking the party's nomination to run for U.S. House District 1: Cameron Parsons.
• Terry Marek and Lori Love are running for the party's District 4 state committeeman and committeewoman, respectively.
No Democrats filed to seek the party's nomination to the Bristol, Tennessee Board of Education or the Johnson City Board of Education. (Only voters within those districts will see those races on their ballots.)
In the Republican Party Primary races for offices on the ballot in November:
• Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger, State Rep. John Crawford, State Rep. Bud Hulsey, and State Rep. Scotty Campbell are unopposed to become their party's nominees for reelection.
• Matthew Jerry Johnson and Linda D. Buckles are seeking to become the party's nominees for District 4 state committeeman and committeewoman, respectively.
• For Bristol, Tennessee Board of Education, Jennifer Henson is the sole candidate to become the party's nominee for the East District seat, Debbie Darnell is the sole candidate for the South District seat, and no one is seeking the West District seat.
• Four candidates are seeking the party's nomination for four Johnson City Board of Education seats. They are Thomas Hager Jr., Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece and Robert Williams.
About 200 poll workers will work throughout Sullivan County in this election.
The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in this election has passed.
During early voting, a voter may cast their in-person early ballot at any one of the three early voting locations, no matter their assigned precinct. On Election Day, however, a voter must go to their assigned precinct to cast a ballot.