Metro Creative

Four people have been arrested during a Drug Enforcement Administration raid at the VIP Club on State Street, a DEA official confirmed.

Kevin McWilliams, DEA spokesman, said seven people were indicted Wednesday after a year-long drug investigation.

McWilliams did not identify those indicted. He directed further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The raid occurred on the Tennessee side of Bristol and a TBI spokesman confirmed they helped assist in the raid. FBI agents were also on site.

McWilliams said one of the seven indicted was already in custody. Four people were arrested and two of the suspects remain at large.

McWilliams said three of the people indicted are facing charges related to overdose death, stemming from the sale of fake pills that contained Fentanyl.

He said he had no further information at this time.

