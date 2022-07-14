featured breaking Watch Now: DEA raid on Bristol nightclub leads to four arrests; two still at-large CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@bristolnow.news Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 14, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four people have been arrested during a Drug Enforcement Administration raid at the VIP Club on State Street, a DEA official confirmed.Kevin McWilliams, DEA spokesman, said seven people were indicted Wednesday after a year-long drug investigation.McWilliams did not identify those indicted. He directed further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. The raid occurred on the Tennessee side of Bristol and a TBI spokesman confirmed they helped assist in the raid. FBI agents were also on site.McWilliams said one of the seven indicted was already in custody. Four people were arrested and two of the suspects remain at large.McWilliams said three of the people indicted are facing charges related to overdose death, stemming from the sale of fake pills that contained Fentanyl.He said he had no further information at this time.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raid Kevin Mcwilliams Dea Criminal Law Law Pharmacology Bristol Nightclub Investigation Suspect Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR