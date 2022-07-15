Some Fun Fest History By AVA SHERER asherer@timesnews.net Ava Sherer Author email Jul 15, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — This year marks the 41st edition of Fun Fest.The festival began in 1981. Fun Fest was founded with the intention of uniting the community.The festival has expanded since its launch years ago. It is currently nine days long and has more than 80 events.The events that make up the festival appeal to athletics, culture, arts and entertainment.While the majority of the events have remained relatively similar, Fun Fest has made some new additions over the years to keep the festival alive.One of those additions is the Allandale Family Picnic. This new event is set to take place this year.A wide variety of musicians have also performed at Fun Fest over the years. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. In 1981, Fun Fest hosted music groups the Flamin’ Oh’s, Head East, Margie and Marcie Cates, and Ray Stevens.Since then, several well-known artists have performed. Some of these artists include the Newsboys, Eddie Rabbitt, Willie Nelson and Keith Urban.Fun Fest continues to be one of the most well-attended events in Kingsport.100,000 plus residents from the region and beyond attend each year.Fun Fest gives people the opportunity to congregate with fellow members of the community while also exploring their interests.The legacy of Fun Fest keeps growing.The information found in this article originated from funfest.net. Any further questions can be answered on this website or by contacting info.funfest.net via email.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fun Fest History Genealogy Art Occurrence Festival Legacy Community Events East Ava Sherer Author email Follow Ava Sherer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR