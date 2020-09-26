As operations director for Second Harvest Food Bank, Tom Cromie leads a small but dedicated team of workers who over the past six months have broken all records in food distribution in Northeast Tennessee.
Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the 1.4 million pounds of food Cromie and the food bank’s drivers and warehouse workers boxed, loaded and delivered in August was the latest in a string of consecutive new monthly highs for the food bank.
All total, the food bank has distributed nearly nine million pounds of food since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the area in March, up 40 percent from the same six months last year.
“It’s an incredible amount of food, an incredible effort by our operations team,” Chafin said.
“Even when it’s been real bad, like during the shutdown when a lot of people lost jobs. They come in every day. They put their masks on and they go. To see Tom and those drivers and their willingness. It really means so much, the work they do.
“Our whole staff does a wonderful job. But we are working from home and we’re safe. For our drivers and our operations team, it’s totally different. They are out there on the front line, delivering food. And you can never know if someone in line has the virus.
“Tom’s leadership and that team, Chuck Burrell, our warehouse manager, and Michael Ledford, our facilities manager, our five drivers, Dennis Roundtree, Gary Sams, Willard Malone, Buddy Craft and Wayne Fortner. As far as heroes for our organization, those are truly our tireless, wonderful heroes. And Tom leads that entire team.”
Cromie’s assessment is much more humble. “We’re just like everybody else who’s out there every day. Like my wife. She’s a teacher and they’re on the front line. We’re just an instrument. We are a small, integral part. We supply food and get it out there. But it’s all the community, people in the community who donate and volunteer. It takes a lot of folks to make that happen.”
In the early months of the pandemic, Chaffin said, the pantry and food relief agency workers who normally select and load the food bank items they distribute were not allowed to come to the Second Harvest warehouse. Food boxes were pre-packed by the operations team and delivered to the agencies, pantries, churches and schools. Temporary workers were hired and Goodwill provided the food bank with extra trucks and drivers to handle the extra load.
Since June, community agencies have been allowed to return to the food bank but must wait outside for pre-packed food boxes to be brought out on the loading dock.
Second Harvest is also conducting 10 monthly mobile food distributions in which the food bank trucks distribute directly to people in low-income housing areas and senior living centers. And there are drive-through pantries held regularly in parking lots across the region where host agencies and groups of community volunteers work with the Second Harvest staff to distribute food boxes.
It’s a system Chafin said is currently providing about 4,000 individuals with a regular supply of food.
“It’s going to people who need it,” she said. “You don’t sit in line for two hours unless you need food. We see grandparents who come with their grandchildren in their cars. It’s people who are missing meals.”
Cromie said the largest of the direct distributions involve two to three Second Harvest trucks, six to eight food bank staff members, various nonprofit agencies, community volunteers and up to 450 individuals or families who come in need of food.
“The agencies themselves, the folks that make it happen on the ground on a daily basis, they see the true need and how really difficult it is for people right now,” he said.
“Our drivers are delivering to about 40 agencies. There are a lot of different circumstances. We have been very fortunate we’ve been able to keep everyone safe. We take a lot of precautions. I think that risk is a concern of everybody. It’s a new normal. It’s always on your mind. But our staff rise to the occasion. And I can’t say enough about the community and what they are doing… It’s just a lot of people stepping up to the problem.”
“I think it’s not any different for us than everybody else. We’re all out there right in the middle of it. We wear masks and it’s probably the right thing to do. And I, personally, wash my hands about 15 times a day. You try to take the best advice that’s given.”
For all his efforts, Chafin said, “Tom truly is a servant leader. When it comes to his team, he’s always there for them. He doesn’t ask them to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself. He’s tirelessly working for people in our community to have a source of nutritious food.
“We are turning and distributing food as fast as we get it and we are getting ready to increase that in the fall,” she said.
“It’s our staff that makes it happen,” Cromie said. “I’m just a little piece of the puzzle.”