BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police said a toddler was killed on Saturday night by a shot accidentally fired by a 4-year-old sibling.
In a news release issued on Monday, police said they responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center about 9:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound involving a child. The child had been pronounced dead prior before police arrived.
The shooting occurred at the family’s residence on Meadowview Road.
The investigation was still ongoing as to the circumstances surrounding how the child obtained the unsecured weapon. The parents were home at the time of the incident and took the child to the hospital.