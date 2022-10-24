TODAY IS TUESDAY, OCT. 25, the 298th day of 2022. There are 67 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Oct. 25, 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.
ON THIS DATE:
IN 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
IN 1881, artist Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain.
IN 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.
IN 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.
IN 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game. (The Mets went on to win the Series.)
IN 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a Black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children in John D. Long Lake, and was convicted of murder).
IN 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.
IN 2002, Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter and five others, a week and a-half before the election.
FIVE YEARS AGO: The U.S. government announced that all incoming flights to the United States would be subject to new security screening procedures before takeoff.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor Marion Ross is 94. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 82. Political strategist James Carville is 78. Actor Brian Kerwin is 73. Country singer Mark Miller is 64. Actor Tracy Nelson is 59. Actor Adam Goldberg is 52. Pop singer Katy Perry is 38. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 38. Singer Ciara is 37. Actor Rachel Matthews is 29. San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is 24.