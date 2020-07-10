HILTONS, VA - Thurman G. McCracken, age 87 of Hiltons, VA went to be with Lord after a brief illness Thursday, July 9, 2020 at NHC. He was born in Benhams, VA on May 26, 1933, and was the son of the late Henry Jessee and Charmie Thomas McCracken. In addition to his parents Thurman was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Carl, Lawrence, Paul, and an infant brother. He attended Hiltons Missionary Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War and was on Formosa Patrol in South China Sea. He enjoyed gardening and walking with his friends.
Mr. McCracken is survived by his sisters, Thelma Lorraine McCracken, Lena Mills and husband Charles Herbert Mills; nephew, John Mills; niece, Rhonda McCracken; furry friends Chief and Blue.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Darnell and Rev. Pat McArthur officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to follow in procession Pallbearers are John Mills, Dale Saunders, Josh Scalf, John Darnell, Teddy Darnell and Terry Olinger.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Holston Valley Medical and NHC, also the congregation of Hiltons Missionary Baptist Church and Stony Point Church.
