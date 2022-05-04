THROWBACK CLASSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT
at West Ridge, Blountville
Overall Team Scores (boys, girls combined): West Ridge 19, Elizabethton 13, Sullivan East 7
Overall team champion: West Ridge
BOYS
Singles
Play-in match
Hunter Brown (East) def Elijah Laney (EHS) 6-1
First Round
Grayson Manis (WR) def Hunter Brown (East) 6-3
Alex Hamilton (East) def Nickle Wilson (EHS) 6-2
Logan Murray (East) def Abram Whitfield (WR) 6-2
Anderson Hallman (EHS) def Spencer Manis (WR) 6-2
Semifinals
Grayson Manis (WR) def Alex Hamilton (East) 8-1
Anderson Hallman (EHS) def Logan Murray (East) 8-2
Championship
Grayson Manis (WR) def Anderson Hallman (EHS) 8-4
Doubles
Play-in match
Alex Hamilton/Carmine Parsons (East) def Max Pendleton/Tannery McReynolds (WR) 6-1
First Round
Logan Murray/Hunter Brown (East) def Hamilton/Parsons (East) 6-2
Elijah Smith/Hudson Smith (EHS) def Jeffrey Seto/Camron Easler (WR) 6-0
Owen Slagle/Ashton Vest (EHS) def Elijah Hood/Max MacFarlne (WR) 7-6 (7-4)
Carson Peters/Kaden Street (EHS) def Jack Ragan/Braedon Smith (East) 6-1
Semifinals
Smith/Smith (EHS) def Murray/Brown (East) 8-0
Street/Wilson (EHS) def Slagle/Vest (EHS) 8-1
Championship
Smith/Smith (EHS) def Street/Wilson (EHS) 8-3
GIRLS
Singles
Play-in match
Sophie Elliot (EHS) def Mackenzie Cox (East) 6-1
First Round
Allie Jordan (WR) def Sophie Elliot (EHS) 6-0
Chloe Campbell (WR) def Maggie Rowland (EHS) 7-5
Mattie Davis (EHS) def Emma Hatcher (East) 6-0
Laynie Jordan (WR) def Kamarie Perkins (East) 6-1
Semifinals
Allie Jordan (WR) def Chloe Campbell (WR) 8-0
Laynie Jordan (WR) def Mattie Davis (EHS) 8-0
Championship
Allie Jordan (WR) def Laynie Jordan (WR) 8-5
Doubles
Play-in match
Sophie Elliott/Maggie Rowland (EHS) def Emma Hatcher/Mackenzie Cox (East) 6-3
First Round
Angelina Kerney/Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Sophie Elliot/Maggie Rowland (EHS) 6-3
Kamarie Perkins/Riley Dillard (East) def Chloe Force/Karie Merritt (EHS) 7-6 (7-5)
Janine Moultrie/Hannah Hodge (East) def Sydney Fischer/Casey Wampler (WR) 6-2
Haley Webb/Kirra Correll (WR) def Madelyn Outland/Maylie Stout (EHS) 6-4
Semifinals
Kerney/Nothnagel (WR) def Perkins/Dillard (East) 8-2
Webb/Correll (WR) def Moutrie/Hodge (East) 8-5
Championship
Kerney/Nothnagel (WR) def Webb/Correll (WR) 8-3
MIXED DOUBLES
First Round
Finn Hounshell/Parker Fischer (WR) def Alex Hamilton/Emma Hatcher (East) 8-4
Nickle Wilson/Maggie Rowland (EHS) def Braeden Smith/Janine Moultrie (East) 8-4
Ashton Vest/Sophie Elliott (EHS) def Max Pendleton/Faith Wilson (WR) 8-5
Hunter Brown/Kamarie Perkins (East) def Owen Slagle/Chloe Force (EHS) 8-4
Second Round
Elijah Smith/Mattie Davis (EHS) def Hounshell/Fischer (WR) 8-0
Jeffrey Seto/Allie Jordan (WR) def Nickle Wilson/Maggie Rowland (EHS) 8-5
Logan Murray/Hannah Hodge (East) def Ashton Vest/Sophie Elliott (EHS) 8-3
Grayson Manis/Laynie Jordan (WR) def Hunter Brown/Kamarie Perkins (East) 8-0
Semifinals
Smith/Davis (EHS) def Seto/Jordan (WR) 9-8 (7-5)
Manis/Jordan (WR) def Murray/Hodge (East) 8-3
Championship
Manis/Jordan (WR) def Smith/Davis (EHS) 8-5
Boys Singles Champion
Grayson Manis West Ridge
Boys Doubles Champions
Elijah Smith/Hudson Smith Elizabethton
Girls Singles Champion
Allie Jordan West Ridge
Girls Doubles Champions
Olivia Nothnagel/Angelina Kerney West Ridge
Mixed Doubles Champions
Grayson Manis/Laynie Jordan West Ridge