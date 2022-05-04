THROWBACK CLASSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT

at West Ridge, Blountville

Overall Team Scores (boys, girls combined): West Ridge 19, Elizabethton 13, Sullivan East 7

Overall team champion: West Ridge

 

BOYS

Singles

Play-in match

Hunter Brown (East) def Elijah Laney (EHS) 6-1

First Round

Grayson Manis (WR) def Hunter Brown (East) 6-3

Alex Hamilton (East) def Nickle Wilson (EHS) 6-2

Logan Murray (East) def Abram Whitfield (WR) 6-2

Anderson Hallman (EHS) def Spencer Manis (WR) 6-2

Semifinals

Grayson Manis (WR) def Alex Hamilton (East) 8-1

Anderson Hallman (EHS) def Logan Murray (East) 8-2

Championship

Grayson Manis (WR) def Anderson Hallman (EHS) 8-4

Doubles

Play-in match

Alex Hamilton/Carmine Parsons (East) def Max Pendleton/Tannery McReynolds (WR) 6-1

First Round

Logan Murray/Hunter Brown (East) def Hamilton/Parsons (East) 6-2

Elijah Smith/Hudson Smith (EHS) def Jeffrey Seto/Camron Easler (WR) 6-0

Owen Slagle/Ashton Vest (EHS) def Elijah Hood/Max MacFarlne (WR) 7-6 (7-4)

Carson Peters/Kaden Street (EHS) def Jack Ragan/Braedon Smith (East) 6-1

Semifinals

Smith/Smith (EHS) def Murray/Brown (East) 8-0

Street/Wilson (EHS) def Slagle/Vest (EHS) 8-1

Championship

Smith/Smith (EHS) def Street/Wilson (EHS) 8-3

GIRLS

Singles

Play-in match

Sophie Elliot (EHS) def Mackenzie Cox (East) 6-1

First Round

Allie Jordan (WR) def Sophie Elliot (EHS) 6-0

Chloe Campbell (WR) def Maggie Rowland (EHS) 7-5

Mattie Davis (EHS) def Emma Hatcher (East) 6-0

Laynie Jordan (WR) def Kamarie Perkins (East) 6-1

Semifinals

Allie Jordan (WR) def Chloe Campbell (WR) 8-0

Laynie Jordan (WR) def Mattie Davis (EHS) 8-0

Championship

Allie Jordan (WR) def Laynie Jordan (WR) 8-5

Doubles

Play-in match

Sophie Elliott/Maggie Rowland (EHS) def Emma Hatcher/Mackenzie Cox (East) 6-3

First Round

Angelina Kerney/Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def Sophie Elliot/Maggie Rowland (EHS) 6-3

Kamarie Perkins/Riley Dillard (East) def Chloe Force/Karie Merritt (EHS) 7-6 (7-5)

Janine Moultrie/Hannah Hodge (East) def Sydney Fischer/Casey Wampler (WR) 6-2

Haley Webb/Kirra Correll (WR) def Madelyn Outland/Maylie Stout (EHS) 6-4

Semifinals

Kerney/Nothnagel (WR) def Perkins/Dillard (East) 8-2

Webb/Correll (WR) def Moutrie/Hodge (East) 8-5

Championship

Kerney/Nothnagel (WR) def Webb/Correll (WR) 8-3

MIXED DOUBLES

First Round

Finn Hounshell/Parker Fischer (WR) def Alex Hamilton/Emma Hatcher (East) 8-4

Nickle Wilson/Maggie Rowland (EHS) def Braeden Smith/Janine Moultrie (East) 8-4

Ashton Vest/Sophie Elliott (EHS) def Max Pendleton/Faith Wilson (WR) 8-5

Hunter Brown/Kamarie Perkins (East) def Owen Slagle/Chloe Force (EHS) 8-4

Second Round

Elijah Smith/Mattie Davis (EHS) def Hounshell/Fischer (WR) 8-0

Jeffrey Seto/Allie Jordan (WR) def Nickle Wilson/Maggie Rowland (EHS) 8-5

Logan Murray/Hannah Hodge (East) def Ashton Vest/Sophie Elliott (EHS) 8-3

Grayson Manis/Laynie Jordan (WR) def Hunter Brown/Kamarie Perkins (East) 8-0

Semifinals

Smith/Davis (EHS) def Seto/Jordan (WR) 9-8 (7-5)

Manis/Jordan (WR) def Murray/Hodge (East) 8-3

Championship

Manis/Jordan (WR) def Smith/Davis (EHS) 8-5

 

Boys Singles Champion

Grayson Manis West Ridge

Boys Doubles Champions

Elijah Smith/Hudson Smith Elizabethton

Girls Singles Champion

Allie Jordan West Ridge

Girls Doubles Champions

Olivia Nothnagel/Angelina Kerney West Ridge

Mixed Doubles Champions

Grayson Manis/Laynie Jordan West Ridge

