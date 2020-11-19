ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested three men on Thursday on first-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting that claimed the death of a 10-year-old girl.
The suspects allegedly drove by the residence at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and fired more than 20 times into the home, with one of the rounds striking 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis in the head as she slept on a couch.
The girl died a short time later at Johnson City Medical Center.
The three men who were arrested are: Jason Bryan Barber II, 18; Jediah Shane Glover, 20; and Zachary Scalf. All three have been charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Barber and Glover were arrested in the morning and arraigned in Sessions Court. They were also arraigned in connection with a shooting on Swimming Pool Road in Hampton on two counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault. Their next court appearance is set for Nov. 30.
Scalf was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has not yet been arraigned.
Glover and Barber are being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a bond of $930,000 each. Scalf has an initial bond of $900,000.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford extended his thanks to the agencies that assisted in apprehending the suspects.
“We want to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethton Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office, and all the citizens who reached out to us with information,” Lunceford said. “We greatly appreciate all the help we received.”
Authorities said the drive-by shooting that took Davis’ life appears to have been an act of revenge for an earlier incident at the residence on Halloween night, when another man, Zaylor Arnett, was shot.
During the subsequent investigation, police determined that Arnett had come to the house, where he met with resident Burley Canter. According to the CCSD affidavit, an altercation began and Arnett drew a gun. The two men struggled for control of the weapon, which went off and struck Arnett.
During the course of the shooting that claimed the child's life, 21 rounds were fired into the residence, according to the CCSD. One of the rounds passed through the wall and struck the head of Lillyhanna Rose Canter Davis, who was asleep on a couch. She died of her injuries after being transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
During the investigation by the sheriff’s department, Barber and Glover became suspects. Barber was taken into custody as a suspect in another shooting that took place on Nov. 13.
That incident had also been a drive-by shooting, and it took place at 199 Swimming Pool Road in Hampton. Investigators reported that eight AMTC .223 brass casings, two Winchester 9 mm brass casings and another 9 mm brass casing were found in the road in a pattern which indicated a drive-by. Witnesses said the vehicle was a silver or gray Subaru Forester occupied by four people, one of whom was identified as “Baby J.” Officers believed that was a nickname of Barber.
According to the warrant, Barber was picked up by Washington County deputies on Wednesday at 141 Bucktown Road, Jonesborough, and he was brought to the CCSD for questioning.
At the time of Barber's arrest, he was accompanied by Glover.
Barber was interrogated by investigators on Thursday and allegedly confessed to participating in Tuesday’s shooting on Blevins Road. He reportedly said he had been the driver of the vehicle in the drive-by shooting and that the vehicle was also occupied by Glover and by Zachary Scalf.
According to the affidavit, Barber said Tuesday's shooting was planned and carried out as revenge for the Halloween shooting and that he had been driving while Glover and Scalf had been shooting.