JONESBOROUGH — ￼Two inmates and one Jonesborough resident have been indicted by the Grand Jury on charges of bringing drugs into the Washington County Detention Center.

An investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Department Detention Center deputies led to the arrests of Jarred Shaffer, 22, Melissa Shaffer Love, 48, and Shawn Thrift, 38 on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video