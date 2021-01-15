Three men charged with the targeted shooting death of a pregnant woman more than three years ago entered pleas Friday to a lesser charge than the first-degree murder count they had faced.
A fourth man, Avios Griffin, 24, of Johnson City, had his charges dismissed last year after prosecutors determined they could not sufficiently connect him to the slaying.
Isiaha Devon Milligan, 24, of Johnson City; Monte Brewer Jr., 27, of Cleveland, Tennessee; and Eugene Glover, 31, of Chattanooga, were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in commission of a felony. Milligan was also charged with two counts of solicitation of first-degree murder.
They entered Alford pleas on a facilitation to commit murder charge in exchange for 15-year prison sentences.
"In no way are these sentences in line with what should result from this terrible crime," Deputy District Attorney Dennis Brooks said. "However, despite the tremendous efforts of the Johnson City police on this investigation, the proof was such that it was best to get the best sentences we could for those who are responsible."
The four were indicted in the shooting death of Rebekah Thompson, who also went by Stacy McGee. Thompson was shot once at point-blank range around 9:30 p.m. on July 24, 2017, at 1008 John Exum Parkway as she sat in the driver’s seat of a white Honda while a friend visited someone in the Parkway Community.
Thompson’s infant daughter was also sitting in the car, but she was not injured, police said.
Witnesses said a Dodge Charger drove up to Thompson’s car, a man got out of the Charger, shot Thompson and got back in the passenger’s seat as another man was driving.
No one was able to identify the shooter, but through the investigation Glover was targeted as the triggerman.
Griffin’s attorney, Russell Kloosterman, was able to secure a dismissal for his client in October 2020. The remaining three defendants had been scheduled for trial in April, but accepted a plea offer from prosecutors for a far lesser sentence than if convicted as charged.
Milligan, Brewer and Glover appeared before Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street and each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to commit first-degree murder. Their plea was an Alford plea, or best interest plea, in which they acknowledge the prosecution had enough evidence that reasonable jury would find them guilty of murder.
Each was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent. They also will get credit for the time they have been in jail on the charges.
One of the rumors surrounding the case was that Milligan was the father of Thompson’s unborn child. Brooks said after the hearing Friday that DNA showed Milligan was not the father.
But it was allegedly that belief that led Milligan to order a hit on Thompson. According to Brooks, Milligan paid Brewer $1,000 to drive the get-away car while a drug debt Glover owed Milligan was satisfied by Glover shooting Thompson.