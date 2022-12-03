Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Dear Santa will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make an ornament for your tree and write a letter to Santa. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Paper Garland Making, ideal for children in grades K-5, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a paper garland for the holidays. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Parachute Play, ideal for children 3-5, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the library's auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Makerspace Day, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore the Makerspace and make something with the button maker, Cricut Joy and 3D Doodle Pens. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels.
• Craft & Chat: Button Maker Ornaments will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Make a custom ornament with the button maker. All participants will make one free ornament. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Zooming Through the Holiday will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to use your phone or computer to Zoom with friends and family. This event is sponsored in partnership with United Way of Greater Kingsport.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.